Việt Nam, Japan foster cooperation at sea

VIETNAM, February 19 -  

QUẢNG NAM — The visiting Settsu patrol ship of the Japan Coast Guard held a joint training session with ships of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 2 Command in the central province of Quảng Nam before leaving Đà Nẵng, concluding a six-day friendship visit to the country from February 13.

During the training session, officers and crew members of the Settsu, and the CSB 4037 and CSB 6001 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 2 Command, exchanged experiences and implemented plans on search and rescue and fire prevention and fighting at sea.

The Settsu began a six-day friendship visit to Việt Nam on February 13. During the stay, the ship’s crew members paid a courtesy call to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee and engaged in exchange and training activities with soldiers and officers of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 2 Command to enhance coordination between the maritime law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

The visit of Japan's Settu patrol ship is expected to further deepen the good cooperation relationship between the Việt Nam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard, contributing to promoting security, safety and freedom of navigation for peace, stability and development of the two countries as well as the region and the world. — VNS

