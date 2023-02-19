Researchers offers PROFITPULSE Business Accelerator Strategy to Bridge the Gap of Quality Market Research for Startups
Researcher is a leading market research firm that provides companies with the insights and knowledge they need to make informed business decisions.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers company offers a game-changing PROFITPULSE Business Accelerator Strategy to Bridge the Gap of Quality Market Research for Startups.
— Azhar Siddique
Azhar Siddiqui, founder of Researchers company, a leading market research firm, has announced a new initiative to bridge the gap in quality market research for startups. This initiative aims to democratize access to valuable market research insights that can help startups succeed.
STV predicted that at least 45 unicorns will be created by 2030 in the MENA region, in which one is forecast to have a valuation of about $20bn and become a decacorn, or a start-up with a value of at least $10bn. It said that five are predicted to be valued at $5bn by 2030, while 13 are seen with $2bn.
Startups often struggle with limited resources and funding, making it challenging for them to obtain quality market research. To address this, Researchers will be offering startups access to their quality market research strategy and services at a significantly reduced cost. This approach will be tailored specifically to the needs of startups, with a focus on providing the most relevant and valuable insights for their business.
According to a survey done by GoDaddy, it shows that 28% of entrepreneurs and small business owners across the MENA region expect government support for their business growth represented in the deferral of tax, rent, debt support, and other expenses such as utilities. While 27% expect their businesses to be supported by access to the market, value chains and alternative sales channels, and cash grants. Additionally, two-thirds of businesses in the UAE said that government policies and regulations are addressing the challenges faced by small businesses.
However, the NEW market research approach by Researchers company includes a comprehensive service for startups, designed to supply them with insights on how to leverage market research to drive growth and success. These Services will cover the fundamentals of market research, including how to conduct surveys, analyze data, and apply insights to make informed business decisions.
"We believe that every startup deserves access to high-quality market research, regardless of their size or resources," said Azhar. "Our new program is designed to help startups overcome the challenges of limited resources and funding so they can gain the insights and knowledge they need to succeed."
Researchers will offer a range of services, including market research surveys, business intelligence, competitor analysis, and customer profiling, among others. Startups will have access to these services at a fraction of the cost that larger companies typically pay for tools.
The vision and mission for establishing Researchers are to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality research services to startups that need it the most. The company aims to create a positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of others.
The targeted sectors for research include the retail sector, the electronics industry, and technology startups. Research can help these industries to understand their target customers, identify trends in the market, and make informed decisions about product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.
Researchers are committed to building a team of professionals, including CEOs, CIOs, data scientists, business analysts, and content writers. The company recognizes that having a diverse and skilled team is crucial to delivering the highest quality of service to clients.
Looking toward the future, Researchers plan to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide cutting-edge insights and services to clients. Specifically, the company plans to develop an AI-based healthcare and insurance product that can help clients make informed decisions about their healthcare needs and insurance coverage.
For more information about the Business Accelerator Approach or to learn how Researchers can help your startup succeed, visit their website at Researchers.me or contact Azhar at Info@researchers.me.
