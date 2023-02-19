BLM-YYC supports a community memorial and rally to remember the life of Latjor Tuel

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 19th, 2023 there will be a memorial and rally to remember the life of Latjor Tuel. Tuel was shot and murdered by police on February 19th 2022 as he was walking on the 4500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. He was beloved in his community, and his friends, family and community will be gathering at this location (4501 17th Ave SE) to share stories and memories of Latjor at 11:00am. Following this gathering, there will be a peaceful rally/protest at City Hall beginning at 12:30pm where the topic of discussion will be ongoing police brutality. All are welcome to both locations.

"Calgary Herald reports 3 shooting deaths since February 8th 2023 by the Calgary Police (CPS). The family is asking for the community to come together in holding CPS to account for the continuing rise in violence inflicted on communities, not being held accountable to the family, the Black community at large, and the demand for change." - Adora Nwofor, BLM YYC President.

We invite individuals and families impacted by police brutality to join us and share their stories and connect so we may heal together, as navigating this experience is long and strenuous. Oppression, police brutality and communities struggling continue and we hope to come together and continue the work necessary to end systemic violence.

The Family and friends of Latjor Tuel stand together with support from Lich-Bentiu Community Association in Canada, The Sudanese Nuer Community Association of Alberta, South Sudanese Community Association in Calgary (SSCAC), Calgary African Community Collective (CACC), BLMYYC, BLMCanada, Walls Down Collective and Inclusive Canada.

Black Lives Matter - Canada is a national network that resources and supports grassroots Black liberation efforts from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Black Lives Matter Canada