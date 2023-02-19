United States Announces Additional Earthquake Relief for the People of Türkiye and Syria

Today the United States is announcing an additional $100 million in assistance in response to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. President Biden intends to authorize $50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds (ERMA). In addition to the ERMA funds, the United States is also providing an additional $50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID. This will bring the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response to $185 million.

This humanitarian assistance will target vulnerable earthquake-affected populations in Türkiye and Syria and be available to support international and nongovernmental organizations providing assistance. This announcement will benefit the procurement and distribution of core relief and lifesaving items such as blankets, mattresses, food packs, warm clothing, tents, and shelter materials. It will additionally support medicine and health services, clean water and sanitation efforts, and programs supporting the education of children and youth impacted by this tragic earthquake.

The United States will continue working with the international community to provide lifesaving aid to earthquake affected areas.