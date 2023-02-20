BizLinkUK Aims to Help SME-focussed Services Connect More Effectively to Clients
UK-based start-up BizLinkUK has launched its online platform to help SME-focussed service providers develop new business leads quickly and cost-effectively.
Our platform is designed to help suppliers connect with customers, build their reputation, and grow their business.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online business directory company has launched in the UK with the aim of connecting SME service suppliers with customers looking for trustworthy services.
The platform aims to provide a valuable resource for companies and individuals who offer services to mainly SME-sized clients, helping them to connect with new clients, develop their businesses and build their reputation.
With BizLinkUK, suppliers can showcase their services, highlight their expertise, and connect with potential customers looking for quality services.
One of the key features of the platform is its emphasis on trust and transparency. BizLinkUK only allows suppliers with a proven track record of delivering quality services to join the platform, ensuring that customers can trust the services offered.
Businesses are rated and reviewed by customers, with these ratings visible on the business’s profile, much the same as on AirBnb, Ebay and similar online businesses.
This sets BizLinkUK apart from other directories and ensures that customers are only presented with the best and most trustworthy suppliers.
The platform also offers businesses a cost effective marketing tool, and over time BizLinkUK aims to introduce a range of tools and resources to help suppliers improve their visibility and reach a wider audience. This includes access to a range of marketing and promotional tools, as well as the opportunity to feature in BizLinkUK’s marketing campaigns.
Speaking about the launch of BizLinkUK, the company’s founder Michael Kyriacos – himself an SME owner – said, “We’re thrilled to launch BizLinkUK and provide a valuable resource for SME service suppliers.
“One of the greatest challenges I face as the owner of a SME is finding reliable, qualified service professionals quickly, easily and with all the info I need upfront so that I can make an informed decision.
“Our platform is designed to help suppliers connect with customers, build their reputation, and grow their business. For customers we want BizLinkUK to be the default tool they use to find service suppliers quickly, easily and with confidence.
“We believe that by focusing on trust and transparency, we can help suppliers and customers alike find the right connections and build lasting relationships.”
Digital strategist specialist Andrew Young, of Wishlist Media – one of the early adopters of BizLinkUK – said, “We have tried Google and other mainstream marketing channels to try and attract new business but find these too expensive, low on conversion for the money invested and too high-maintenance to be worth the effort.
“BizLinkUK gives us a simple, personalised and effective platform to showcase our capability, stand out from the crowd and be contacted directly by clients looking for what we have to offer.”
The launch of BizLinkUK is expected to have a significant impact on the SME service supplier market, providing a valuable resource for suppliers and a convenient and trustworthy platform for customers.
To help incentivise service suppliers to sign up and test the platform, BizLinkUK is offering early adopters the chance to sign up free for the first month, after which a fee of £35.00 per month will apply, but there are no obligations or long-term contracts, giving businesses ownership of their BizLinkUK journey.
For customers using BizLinkUK to find supplier services, the platform will remain free to use.
For more information on BizLinkUK and its business directory service, visit the website at https://www.bizlinkuk.com/.
