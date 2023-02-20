Industrial Alcohol Market Trends, Size, Share, Demand, and Forecast To 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Industrial Alcohol Market is recording growth at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
In a wide range of industrial applications in the chemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and energy sectors, industrial alcohols are employed as a solvent and reagent. Some alcohols can be used for purposes other than making beverages. Having many functions also promotes the usage of a wider variety of end-user applications. Some of the alcohols used in the production of flavorings, foods, cosmetics, and adhesives include benzyl alcohol, methanol, and isopropyl alcohol.
Market Dynamics
Due to alcohol's abilities as a solvent, anti-bacterial agent, and other inflammatory agents, more and more industrial applications are being noted. The chemical, food, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, among others, all use industrial alcohol in a variety of ways. Due to its purest and distilled form, industrial alcohol must be handled with prudence and in accordance with industry requirements.
One of the key drivers increasing the industrial alcohol market revenue is the end-user demand for biofuels. The International Energy Association (IEA) projects that the demand for biofuels will rise by 41 billion liters, or 28%, between 2021 and 2026. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also claims that switching from fossil fuels to biofuels has the potential to produce a number of advantages. Biofuels are produced from renewable feedstocks, in contrast to fossil fuels, a limited resource. Thus, they may theoretically continue to be produced and used forever.
Industrial alcohol is made from agricultural byproducts including sugarcane, cereals, corn, and other things. Climate, cultivation expenses, and a variety of other factors all have a significant impact on raw material prices. Therefore, the fluctuation in raw material prices is a significant barrier to the expansion of the market for industrial alcohol.
Segmentation Summary
Application Segment Analysis
In 2020, the pharmaceutical segment was worth more than a trillion dollars, and it will likely continue to increase rapidly in the years to come. Industrial alcohol is frequently used to create pharma and personal care products and to solubilize various medications due to its solvent qualities. Medical care items like hand sanitizer and medical wipes contain ethanol and isopropyl alcohol as antiseptics.
On the other hand, the personal care segment has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. Alcohol is an active element in many personal care products, including skin creams, hand creams, deodorants, and perfumes. The industrial alcohol market's main product is isopropyl alcohol. Isopropyl alcohol is employed as a solvent in numerous industries, including the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, to the tune of more than 45% of all production. As a result, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and personal care industries has increased demand for industrial alcohol and is likely to drive market growth in the near future.
Type Segment Analysis
In 2020, the Ethyl alcohol segment led the industrial alcohol industry. This is due to the product's increased need even though it can be easily obtained from diverse origins, including corn, biomass, barley, and wheat. Due to its increased octane level, this renewable fuel is combined with gasoline. Nevertheless, ethanol is manufactured and comes in different forms with the same chemical elements.
Source Segment Analysis
In 2020, the fossil fuels segment dominated the industrial alcohol industry. As a result of the depletion of fossil fuels and rising energy costs, ethanol is increasingly being used as a renewable biofuel for generating electricity. Because ethanol has a greater octane rating than gasoline, it may be blended with gasoline with ease. Motor vehicles employ ethanol-blend gasoline for increased performance and efficiency. Ethyl alcohol is becoming more frequently used as a gasoline additive as a result of the expanding economy and growing awareness of the depletion of fossil fuels.
Regional Analysis
As compared to other regions, the Asia Pacific recorded high output of agricultural raw materials such as cereals, sugarcane, corn, etc. India is the world's second-largest producer of sugarcane and cereals, according to IBEF. The goal of India's agricultural production policy is to produce 298 MT of agricultural output in 2020–2021. Due to the abundant supply of raw materials, nations like India, China, and Thailand have appeared as the world's top manufacturers of ethyl alcohol, fueling the growth of APAC.
As a result of the government's dynamic involvement in the expansion of renewable energy sources, North America market has a significant amount of potential to expand. In the US, 10% ethanol is blended into more than 98% of gasoline, helping to meet the growing demand for ethanol there. Additionally, one of the world's top manufacturers of isopropyl alcohol is North America, which significantly expands the industrial alcohol industry.
Prominent Competitors
Some of the popular competitors in the global industrial alcohol market are:
Wilmar International
Cargill Inc.
LyondellBasell Industries
Raizen Energia
Dow Chemical Company
Cristalco SAS
Eastman Chemical Company
MGP Ingredients Incorporated
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Grain Millers Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Grain Processing Corporation
Green Plains Inc
Andersons Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global industrial alcohol market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, Process Method, and Region.
By Type
Benzyl alcohol
Ethyl alcohol
Methyl alcohol
Isobutyl alcohol
Isopropyl alcohol
Others (Sorbitol and maltitol)
By Source
Corn
Fossil fuels
Grains
Molasses
Sugarcane
Others
By Application
Chemical intermediates and Solvents
Food Industry
Fuel Additives
Personal care products
Pharmaceuticals
Other
By Process Method
Fermentation
Synthetic
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
