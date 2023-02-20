Vladimir Gersamia’s MMBI Food Trading has Ambitious Plans for the GCC region
“ On the back of an exceptional 2022, we have very big plans for expansion this year , focused on the United Araba Emirates and the GCC region as a whole
On the back of an exceptional 2022, we have very big plans for expansion this year , focused on the United Araba Emirates and the GCC region as a whole.”DUBAI, UAE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vladimir Gersamia’s MMBI Food Trading has ambitious plans for the GCC region.
— Vladimir Gersamia
Speaking at the sidelines of the Gulf Food Summit 2023, Vladimer Gersamia stated that MMBI is on an aggressive hiring cycle and has expectations to enter the domestic UAE market as a grade A supplier of FMCG products.
“ On the back of an exceptional 2022, we have very big plans for expansion this year focused on the United Araba Emirates and the GCC region as a whole.
This is manifested first and foremost in our staff hiring plans, where we expect to hire at least 30 people in the first quarter of 2023 alone. It is for this purpose that we entered into a multi- year, multi-million office lease at the end of 2022 in the prestigious One Central complex in Dubai.
Additionally, I would like to stress that The Ministry of Labor of UAE has been extremely efficient with our employe quota request, for which we are very grateful indeed. “
“Secondly, we are the in the process of establishing infrastructure that will allow us to become a Grade A supplier of FMCG products to the domestic markets of UAE and other GCC countries, such as Oman and Saudi Arabia.
We expect GCC FMCG markets to become ever more sophisticated, with customers demanding more variety at competitive prices. We are convinced, that with our well established relationships with our suppliers and our expertise in trading we can become a reliable partner to the domestic market."
Mr. Gersamia finished off by stating how grateful he is that he government of UAE for being so open and helpful to new business enterprises, and he can see that it is the “super smart” policies of the UAE government that has made this country "probably the number one business destination in the world."
MMBI trading is a leading trader of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) primarily in Eastern Europe and the Middle East regions. They organize wholesale export and delivery of key food and consumer good staples from across the World.
The team of dedicated professionals provide comprehensive solutions to clients, including product sourcing, logistics, customs clearance and overall trade strategy implementation and support.
Gulfood is the largest annual F&B sourcing event, which unites food and beverage communities from more than 120 countries.
vladimer gersamia
MMBI
+971 50 737 7512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn