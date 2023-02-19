Submit Release
One of 2023's Must-Read Romance Thrillers Centered Around Infidelity is The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man by Chris and Rick Strickland

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2023) - Brothers Chris and Ricky Strickland recently released their riveting two-part novel about what befalls the fools who toy with a woman's emotions, The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man: A Warning To All Men Who Cheat. Blending the heart-pounding excitement of a thriller with real-world advice for modern women, this memorable work is part entertainment and part warning about how love can take a wrong turn.

Book cover of The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man

Detective Frank Peters investigates the death of DeAndre Lamar, a man who notoriously cheated, in The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man. The clues available all point to Dr. Jeffrey Veter, Lamar's former Psychologist. Dr Veter, now a Pathologist, makes a startling discovery while performing an autopsy, which led him to review his past clients' counseling notes. While reviewing, he realizes he had not only counseled Lamar previously but also his girlfriend. Could she be the one behind Lamar's murder? What about the clues that point to Dr. Veter?

The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man is meant for any woman who has ever lived through infidelity or felt unworthy after being cheated on. Reviewers describe the Stricklands' work as "brilliantly written" and recommend it for anyone who has ever been "curious about how a cheater thinks."

Although fictional, The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man draws from the authors' real-life relationships and the experiences of others they know. This insightful novel dissects how a cheating man thinks, provides solutions, and raises awareness about the generational curse of unfaithful men through a (fictional) psychologist's review of an unfaithful man.

Book cover of The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man, Part 2

Interested readers can purchase The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man and The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man, Part 2 on Amazon, and is available in eBook, paperback and audiobook formats.

Authors Chris and Rick Strickland were raised in Columbus, Ohio, where they both had their own relationship experiences. Chris has worked as an Information Technology Specialist for 20 years, while Rick is a 20-year veteran of the military. Through the life lessons learned from their respective relationships, they both settled down with the women of their dreams.

Source:

Lisa Quinn
eBook or Print
lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155226

One of 2023's Must-Read Romance Thrillers Centered Around Infidelity is The Autopsy Of A Cheating Man by Chris and Rick Strickland

