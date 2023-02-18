Lata police conduct awareness talk at Nelau and Taipe village in Temotu Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Lata Police Station conducted awareness talks at Nelau and Taipe village in Temotu Province on 12 February 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Temotu Province, Superintendent James Toaki says, “The awareness talk was based on the five drivers of crime and how it can affect the lives of individuals and the community as a whole.”

PPC Toaki says, “Community leaders and household elders are advised to emphasize when speaking to individuals who are dependent on them about the consequences of criminal actions that are mentioned under the five drivers of crime.”

Superintendent Toaki said the way forward to a crime free society depends on how much effort we put into reducing and reporting crimes to police. Community leaders are also reminded that kwaso (homebrew) and marijuana are one of the number one drivers of crime in most communities currently.

Police appeal to both communities to surrender their kwaso (homebrew) brewing equipment and uproot marijuana plants as a step towards the society they wish for their young children to grow up in.

