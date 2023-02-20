Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,308 in the last 365 days.

Revenue Operations & Marketing Firm Announces Partnership Program for SMB and Startup Influencers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrailBlazer6 - a Veteran Owned & Operated Revenue Operations & Marketing Consulting firm - announces its Solutions Partner Program—the Solutions Partner Program works with select consultants, industry experts, and other influencers.

By partnering with TrailBlazer6, Solutions Partners can extend their services based on their client’s needs: CRM + HubSpot implementation, social media management, demand generation, video, revenue operations, business development, and training.

TrailBlazer6 Solutions Partners will receive 20% of the project/contract value of the referred client. For instance, if the client stays with TrailBlazer6 for 12 months at a retainer contract of $5,000 per month. Solutions Partners will earn $1,000 per month – totaling $12,000. One of our Solutions Partners is a sales and marketing consultant for biotech startup companies. This Solutions Partner has referred clients that need HubSpot training and software implementation.

TrailBlazer6’s target clients are SMBs and venture-backed startups in the United States.

For more information, see TrailBlazer6 Solutions Partners page.

About TrailBlazer6: We are a small consulting firm focused on Revenue Operations and focused on execution. You are not just a number, and we don’t aim for thousands of clients. We partner with a select few – the ones that we can actually help.

TrailBlazer6 is a fractional option for companies that want to leverage HubSpot, RevOps, and Growth Marketing to fuel sustainable growth. Decrease your time-to-value and risk of employee turnover. Or supplement your team with us to help execute your strategies.

Orlando Gonzalez
TrailBlazer6
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Revenue Operations & Marketing Firm Announces Partnership Program for SMB and Startup Influencers

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.