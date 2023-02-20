Revenue Operations & Marketing Firm Announces Partnership Program for SMB and Startup Influencers
EINPresswire.com/ -- TrailBlazer6 - a Veteran Owned & Operated Revenue Operations & Marketing Consulting firm - announces its Solutions Partner Program—the Solutions Partner Program works with select consultants, industry experts, and other influencers.
By partnering with TrailBlazer6, Solutions Partners can extend their services based on their client’s needs: CRM + HubSpot implementation, social media management, demand generation, video, revenue operations, business development, and training.
TrailBlazer6 Solutions Partners will receive 20% of the project/contract value of the referred client. For instance, if the client stays with TrailBlazer6 for 12 months at a retainer contract of $5,000 per month. Solutions Partners will earn $1,000 per month – totaling $12,000. One of our Solutions Partners is a sales and marketing consultant for biotech startup companies. This Solutions Partner has referred clients that need HubSpot training and software implementation.
TrailBlazer6’s target clients are SMBs and venture-backed startups in the United States.
For more information, see TrailBlazer6 Solutions Partners page.
About TrailBlazer6: We are a small consulting firm focused on Revenue Operations and focused on execution. You are not just a number, and we don’t aim for thousands of clients. We partner with a select few – the ones that we can actually help.
TrailBlazer6 is a fractional option for companies that want to leverage HubSpot, RevOps, and Growth Marketing to fuel sustainable growth. Decrease your time-to-value and risk of employee turnover. Or supplement your team with us to help execute your strategies.
Orlando Gonzalez
TrailBlazer6
