Author Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets Holds a Successful Book Signing Session at the LibLearnX 2023

Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets, author of the non-fiction book “on that Day” A Trilogy held a book signing session at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience on January 28, 2023. The book signing session was made possible by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet. The company was one of the exhibiting publishing companies at the LibLearnX, which ran from January 27 to 30, 2023, at New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.

“on that Day” A Trilogy shares insightful lessons to all believers of Christ and how important it is for Christians to be prepared for the rapture and second coming of the Messiah, Jesus Christ.

The book discusses the parable of the ten virgins in the Bible and how the behavior of the virgins who haven't prepared extra oil for their lamps can be likened to Christians who have been compromising their Christian walk.

The author shares his deep thoughts and opinions throughout three books: “The Death of The Promise,” “The Resurrection of The Promise,” and “The Land of The Promise.” He emphasizes the importance of having firm faith in the last days, as this is not the time for Christians to be stagnant and complacent. This book is definitely a perfect wake-up call for all Christians.

“on that Day” A Trilogy

Author | Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets

Published Date | January 5, 2023

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre | Non-Fiction

Author Bio

Author Thomas Fitzhugh Sheets is a seventy-six-year-old semi-retired businessman who, while never attending college, has had a reasonably successful career. He is now living at Providence Farm in Bedford County, Virginia, and presently has a beef cattle operation, raising calves for the feeder market.

During his discussions with a friend, a retired pastor, and a marine chaplain who has decided that he is “done with the church”, Tom was then challenged to write a book. His friend understood his ongoing frustration with both the message and direction of the established church and felt that many others also shared this frustration.

Tom, who has a heart for the lost within the church, believes that the instant-gratification crowd has hijacked the church. Thus, he felt that he was challenged to address this issue, and as a result of this challenge, he wrote three books, including “On That Day.”

