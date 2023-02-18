Albert Sipes's Book Was Featured at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

“The Mildenhall Legacy” by Albert Sipes was displayed at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 - 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28 - 30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

Albert Sipes's debut book is bold and exciting. It is saturated with the sensations of what it means to balance good fortune with a good heart. The book's plot centers on Eve Chambers, a 22-year-old woman who unintentionally acquires vast wealth. The young protagonist remained grounded despite the unexpected change in her financial situation. Guided by her faith and core values, she eventually became motivated to lend others a helping hand.

Sipes's rich and moving novel provides its readers with more than just dramatic depictions of the contemporary US, Paris, and Africa. The book tells a compelling story to illustrate the beauty of being present in the moment. In his book, Albert Sipes expounds Christian values through his brilliant choice of characters. It also celebrates the true spirit of sharing, making it a great holiday read.

Albert Sipes's “The Mildenhall Legacy” was part of ReadersMagnet's exhibit for the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and ReadersMagnet Book Confab. Those who have read the book find it awe-inspiring. Copies of the book are available on Amazon.

The Mildenhall Legacy

Author | Albert Sipes

Published date | March 31, 2022

Publisher | Xlibris US

Book retail price | $17.99

Author Bio

Before writing books, Albert L. Sipes worked as an Army copy editor, radio broadcaster, and professional driver. He attended Adams State University, where he majored in Language Arts. Albert has served various transportation companies throughout the United States and Canada as a professional driver. While serving in Vietnam with the 1st Air Calvary, he worked as a copy editor for the Division's newspaper.

In 2020, Albert wrote his autobiography “Boomer – 1945,” describing his life experience as typical of mores and folkways. A couple of years later, he released his first novel, “The Mildenhall Legacy,” a Christian fiction. Albert identifies himself as a baby boomer. He believes that people are good and are better than the sum of their parts. Albert and his wife Cathy live in Colorado.

