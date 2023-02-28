Mau Sanchez of GURUPRESARIO hosts Lee Merritt, ESQ., Former Texas Attorney General Candidate on the Gurupresario Podcast

Entrepreneur Mau Sanchez hosts Lee Merritt, ESQ. at his podcast studio in San Antonio, TX to participate in a conversation about his work in civil rights.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Merritt, ESQ. is an American civil rights lawyer and activist, most known for his work on racial justice issues. In March of 2021, Lee announced his proposal to run for Texas Attorney General. Merritt is the founder of Merritt Law Firm in Philadelphia. Lee’s firm represents victims of police brutality, corporate discrimination, official corruption, and hate crimes, but takes on civil rights cases across the United States. Most notably, Lee has represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.Mau Sanchez, entrepreneur and Managing Director of the strategic planning and marketing company GURUPRESARIO invites Lee Merritt to his recording studio in San Antonio, TX to participate in a conversation on the subject of civil rights, the Texas justice system, and what it means to run for Texas Attorney General.The entire episode of the Gurupresario Podcast can be viewed and listened to on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast linked below:Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5FsyieS089Jgp6dlbBHiwo Listen on Apple Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gurupresario/id1414069248 Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2mqvh_2X0F4 Mau Sanchez is the founder and Managing Director of the strategic planning and marketing company GURUPRESARIO. Mau started his career in finance in 2008 while completing his bachelor's degree in economics and finance at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. At the peak of the recession, Mau began trading spot forex and futures markets full time. During his last year at UIW, Mau began managing forex pool funds with a strategy and focus on trading foreign and domestic monetary policy. In 2013, Mau joined a private group in New York City as a junior bond trader. Mau and his New York City based team shared the task of managing high yield investments and researching securities for the firm. Today, Mau still employs the same macroeconomic top-down approach in analyzing markets as he did at the beginning of his Wallstreet career. Mau specializes in crafting and managing portfolios for his clients by acquiring market insight, closely monitoring monetary policy, and back testing investment strategies in global markets. Mau is a natural born entrepreneur that continues to fuel his passions in finance while leading the strategic growth & multimedia agency (GURUPRESARIO) by partnering with select entrepreneurs in their respective industries.

