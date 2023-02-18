Pegasus Intelligence and Cyabra Partner in the GCC provide disinformation analysis for National Security Agencies
Pegasus Intelligence and Cyabra Partner to Equip Public Sector Organisations in the GCC With the Means to Protect Citizens from Online National Security ThreatsUAE, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, provides world-class project and programme management alongside next generation solutions to government and military clients across the GCC Region. Their partnership with Cyabra ensures that our critical end-user clients in the Gulf have unparalleled access to the most sophisticated AI Social Search Engine.
“Our team have a keen focus on the fact that the future of warfare will focus less on firepower and more on the power of information. As it is the world’s leading OSINT tool focusing on sentiment analysis and the identification of fake accounts and bad actors; Cyabra is an obvious partner for us. Together we are able to provide our governmental clients with assurances in their information warfare battles.” Andrew Grunstein, CEO, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO.
Assaf Danby, VP Global Sales, Cyabra added that “The world has seen an unprecedented rise and spread in the use and sophistication of disinformation campaigns designed to pose serious threat to national security. The Cyabra platform goes a step further than simply identifying threats; it provides actionable insights to stop the spread of disinformation in its’ tracks, thereby being the ideal tool to enable governments to protect their public from this onslaught. We are happy to report that clients in the Gulf and wider GCC are already benefiting from our close ties with Pegasus Intelligence FZCO.”
About Cyabra
Designed by Warfare Experts, Cyabra is an Open-Source search engine that works primarily with public sector organisations to protect their citizens by uncovering online national security threats posed by disinformation campaigns. With offices in Texas, USA and Tel Aviv, Israel, Cyabra services clients worldwide with open-source intelligence, mass media collection and SaaS monitoring and alerting with their unique platform which uses in-house NLP to understand sentiment and a unique AI to identify fake accounts and fake news. Cyabra not only identifies fake accounts and the disinformation that they spread but it also provides actionable insights to force a stop on them.
To learn more visit: https://cyabra.com/
About Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
Headquartered in Dubai, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO is a broker of world class technology solutions delivered by a team of specialist consultants that support military and government clients across the UAE. Our unprecedented network of trusted relationships that includes field and subject matter experts enables us to support our clients to achieve excellence with world-class, scalable, and sustainable technological solutions.
To learn more visit www.pegasusintelligence.ae or email joana@pegasusintelligence.ae
Joana Dumlao
Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
+971 559553034
