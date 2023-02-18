Việt Nam, Russia eye bolstering comprehensive strategic partnership

VIETNAM, February 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến received a delegation of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council led by its First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin.

Yatskin, who is also head of the council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

During the meeting, Chiến said Việt Nam would forever remember the great support from Russia across different periods of time, especially the most difficult eras in Việt Nam’s history.

Việt Nam hoped that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries would be further promoted and achieve more good results, he added.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) strongly supported the close and friendly cooperation in many aspects between the two nations’ legislatures, and the party would create the most favourable conditions for the two sides to fulfil their commitments and cooperation agreements, Chiến affirmed.

He expressed his belief that both nations would have effective solutions to solve difficulties and meet each side’s wishes.

Cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian localities was also a basis for the two sides to tap potential and strengths to achieve practical results, he noted.

For his part, Yatskin spoke highly of the political position and leadership role of the CPV for the country's development; and Việt Nam’s foreign policy, including enhancing relations with the former Soviet Union, and Russia today.

The well-developed relationship between the CPV and major Russian political parties showed that the Vietnamese party’s foreign policy, the relationship of the Vietnamese Party and State with Russia was widely supported by political parties in Russia, he stressed.

Yatskin said in his talks with Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman and President of the Việt Nam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Nguyễn Khắc Định, the two sides discussed and agreed on measures to promote cooperation between the two legislative bodies and between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups. They include promoting exchange of delegations, strengthen coordination in supervising and urging the effective implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two governments.

He affirmed that the delegation’s visit to Việt Nam showed the importance Russia places on the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and his country’s support for the central role of ASEAN in the region.

The guest thanked Việt Nam for its contributions to promoting the ASEAN - Russia relations in recent years.

He took the occasion to suggest the CPV continue to support and promote the comprehensive strategic partnership in general, and cooperation projects in various fields between the two countries in particular. — VNS