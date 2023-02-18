The Best You EXPO Returns To Los Angeles - March 3 to 5 - World Class Speakers , 100’s of Exhibitors & 10,000 Guests

10,000 guests and participants converge at the Los Angeles Convention Center,March 3-5 for stress relief and abundance Presided over by best selling author, acclaimed motivational speaker and media personaility, Bernardo Moya ™

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --Los Angeles, California / The Best You EXPO ™ Founder and Chief Inspirational Officer Bernardo Moya joins the world’s most esteemed motivational speakers, natural medical & aesthetic practitioners, film and sport industry celebrities, ethical entrepreneurs and global trailblazers in inviting the public to participate in the long awaited return of the Best You EXPO, Friday March 3rd to Sunday March 5th.. Set to unspool at the breathtaking Downtown Los Angeles Convention Center an estimated 10,000 attendees, VIP Guests, participants, exhibitors and the world's most esteemed speakers and thought leaders will converge to immerse themselves in a high powered, rejuvenating and rich networking experience.According to Bernardo Moya, entrepreneur, author of 'A Man Evolving', esteemed speaker, TV producer and Founder of the global brand The Best You, "Previous program highlights have included Marisa Peer, Dave Asprey and Les Brown among thousands taking center stage in an incomparable event". Confirmed for 'The Best You is Back!" program are David ‘Leveling Up Your Company‘ Chametzky, Record Producer and Songwriter Fernando Garibay, Michelle Patterson, CEO of Touchpoint LLC serving as a worldwide conduit for connecting communities, mentoring, education, renowned sports agent Leigh Steinberg, who represents this year’s Super Bowl Champion and MVP, Patrick Mahomes (and is credited as the inspiration for Tom Cruises role in the 1996 romcom ‘Jerry Maguire’). Also on the dais are Sara Davidson, New York Times Best Selling author ‘Loose Change’, Greg S. 'The Secret Knock' Reid world-renowned speaker, filmmaker and the ‘Oz’ behind the E! Entertainment curtain Larry Namer. “Mr. Moya and participants have created an event that is on the leading edge of life changing inspiration. For anyone who finds themselves within their sphere of influence, the Best You EXPO is a must attend” confirms Diane Kelly, of Malibu based DK Productions.The Best You EXPO is extending complimentary admission to all guests. The creators promise to take attendees on an unobstructed path to their 'Best You'. With interactive panels, life altering workshops, positivity training led by 150 + inspiring speakers on nine stages and with over a hundred exhibitors each are uniquely poised to meet, mingle and join in a robust and conscious community. "Guests are invited to engage with speakers representing sectors that include business leadership, entrepreneurship, woman empowerment, beauty within and out, intelligent finance , neuroscience , fitness and future based philosophy", confirms Sir Kaya Redford, a Master Certified Trainer's Trainer in Neuro Linguistic Programming and Time Line Therapy (R).Attendees will sample the latest in deeply discounted nutritional products and engage new clients and customers. New aesthetic and natural beauty products will be launched. Laser edge technology will be demonstrated, food and beverages sampled and guests will meet with esteemed authors and celebrated thought leaders.Guests will meet the media and press, with photo opportunities at every turn. Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Google Play and ‘Living Your Best Life’ on KXLA is providing editorial coverage along with the Los Angeles Tribune, Jessica Abo of Entrepreneur Magazine, William Kidston – 3 Time Emmy Photographer and VIPictures/AdAvenueGroup, an award-winning global news aggregators. Space for exhibitors and a limited number of All-Access VIP passes are still available. There are a limited number of time slots remaining for speaking engagements, as well. Carpe Diem!All those speaking at 'the Best You EXPO' are leaders in an ever evolving, globally conscious community. Representing a wide spectrum of motivational headliners and on-air personalities; the prevailing message is ‘people need not be paralyzed with fear, anxiety and resistant to change. All these conditions are even more prevalent and have been exacerbated by the two year time out, " posits Bernardo Moya. "With a constant bombardment of info, factoids and noise we forget to listen to our inner selves. We become content with our discontent. I want our events to be the catalyst that enables all people on their path to their “Best You”! We encourage our guests to jump lanes and embrace their greatness within!”“We embrace a unique approach to the more conventional wellness expos that have proliferated throughout the nation and beyond. “Ours is a comprehensive and fully integrated agenda. Find out how countless visionaries, entrepreneurs and startups have found abundance, new intention and business benefits from participating in The Best You Expo’s. Our glowing endorsements include improved skill sets, which are requisite in moving your business and aspirations forward while lifting the weight of hopelessness and gloom. Join like-minded individuals that are committed to being their best selves and are generously sharing their knowledge with the world. Let’s Go!”, Moya insists."Our dedicated, caring speakers and coaches are set to provide the necessary guidance to connect you with your goals and intentions, instruct you in listening to what your body is saying and propose individualized guidance in breakout workshops, tailored to your needs and objectives. Our entire protocol is to assure guests achieve the success they are seeking,” confirms Alexandra Soltan, Operations and Compliance Director, London for the The Best You Corporation, Incorporated.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3 to 5 will focus on how science is at the nexus of elevated consciousness, woman empowerments, a yoga and meditation arena, an inspiration zone , from passion to profit, the role of men in today’s society, consciousness and yes “Love”. As we continue to evolve ancient traditions meet the most groundbreaking advances in human interaction our guests will experience a unique formula to achieve personal and financial freedom, optimal wellbeing, and nourishing longevity for life! For more details visit TheBestYou .co

