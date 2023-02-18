Submit Release
News Search

There were 361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,400 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Minister: Việt Nam ready to join post-quake reconstruction in Turkey

VIETNAM, February 18 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to join reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas in Turkey, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn told Turkish Ambassador to Việt Nam Haldun Tekneci during a reception in Hà Nội on Friday.

At the event, Sơn also handed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s letter of sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the ambassador and informed him about what Việt Nam had been doing to help Turkey overcome the consequences of the disaster.

He asked Turkish authorities to continue creating favourable conditions and ensure the safety of the Vietnamese search and rescue teams as well as citizens living there.

Ambassador Tekneci, for his part, said the Turkish Government and people were deeply moved by the friendship and support shown by their Vietnamese counterparts. They highly appreciated Việt Nam’s first-ever deployment of search and rescue teams with a donation of US$100,000 to Turkey. This was seen as evidence of the friendship, cooperation and mutual support between the two countries in difficult times.

He affirmed that Turkey always valued relations with Việt Nam and would do its best to lift bilateral ties to a greater height.

As the two nations are celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties, both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, jointly hold economic and cultural events, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, toward further deepening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Regarding the earthquake on February 6, Sơn previously cabled messages of condolences to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal al-Mekdad.

The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey and representatives of the Ministry of Public Security’s search and rescue team visited and presented gifts to a Vietnamese family in Adiyaman City.

Following the Foreign Ministry’s directions, the Vietnamese embassies in Turkey and Syria will continue to closely follow the situation and actively work with the host authorities and Việt Nam’s working delegations to offer the best support to search and rescue work, contributing to the Vietnamese Government’s common efforts to help the two nations recover from the disaster. — VNS

 

You just read:

Foreign Minister: Việt Nam ready to join post-quake reconstruction in Turkey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.