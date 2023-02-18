OxyContin, Heroin, Synthetic Good Time? Chad Lewine Challenges Addiction with New Single "Dark Nights"

Dark Nights track art Chad Lewine sings Dark Nights Chad Lewine in the studio recording Dark Nights

Has the flame of addiction scorched you or someone close to you? Here’s a song going toe-to-toe with addiction.

Every song I compose, lyric I write and note I sing is with the intention of healing both the individual and the mainstream; to bring awareness of how music affects us on a subconscious level” — Chad Lewine

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia based artist Chad Lewine launches new brand POP, FOR GOOD and announces release of addiction-themed pop anthem, “Dark Nights.”

Since writing the song about a friend in NYC in 2013, Lewine faced his own addiction demons over the last several years. His healing journey led to the resurfacing and completion of this single, Dark Nights; written and performed by Lewine and produced by John Ho aka MR. HO - the two connecting completely virtually via SoundBetter. Dark Nights is the first single since he released "35," a trap-pop anthem about home ownership and the socioeconomics of today.

In addition to the song, throughout 2022, Lewine crystallized his brand into an overarching mission - to raise the alarm and help lead the cause to save the industry from itself. According to Lewine’s mission, “A large amount of music being fed to our youth is not only shallow, but toxic.” His entire mission can be summed up in his 3-word-slogan, “POP, FOR GOOD.” The Dark Nights track art teases his new knightly protector image.

Fusing early 2010s trap-based EDM and industrial pop of the 80s and 90s with the music technology of today, Lewine pulls off a sound that is unique his. With kick, snare and bass driven productions and lyrics covering a vast subject of topics often left out of the pop canon, his extensive back catalog is a testament to his commitment to his career and mission of changing the world.

Chad Lewine is 100% independent. He is currently self funded and manages everything you see on and offline. Lewine, being a life-long professional web designer, designed and built his website and brand entirely on his own, calling upon his longtime Philly-based graphic designer colleague Jim Viola of Damn Good Brand to design his new logo.

Visit chadlewine.com for all links and more information.

Chad Lewine performs Dark Nights, Nov 4th, 2022