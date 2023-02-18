Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) Offense: 1300 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) offense that occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023, in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:50 am, the victim made accidental contact with the suspect at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victim with a tire iron. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, February 17, 2023, 31-year-old Roscoe Brosborugh of no fixed address, was arrest and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron).

