Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,333 in the last 365 days.

Nearly 200 businesses to join Autotech & Accessories show 2023

VIETNAM, February 18 -  

HA NOI  – The 19th Vietnam International Autotech & Accessories Show will take place from May 18-21 in HCM City, expecting 300 booths organised by nearly 200 businesses.

With the reopening of countries following the COVID-19 pandemic, Autotech & Accessories 2023 will see the participation of many enterprises from various countries and territories, including China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Taiwan (China), and Japan.

The event will introduce breakthrough innovations in batteries, energy, and electrification of the auto-motorcycle industry, along with spare parts, maintenance products, and technologies for vehicles.

Autotech & Accessories 2023 is an opportunity for businesses to promote their products, and explore market needs. This helps the auto industry with designing suitable production and business strategies. It also aims to offer a chance for domestic and foreign businesses to meet and seek partnerships to optimise their recovery and development capacity.

Within the framework of the event, a number of trade exchanges, specialised seminars, car care and other activities will be held for those who are interested in automobile, motorcycle, electric vehicles and supporting industries. VNS

 

You just read:

Nearly 200 businesses to join Autotech & Accessories show 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.