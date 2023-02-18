A Place for Mom Provides Caregiver Resources to Better Understand Frontotemporal Dementia and How to Care for Loved Ones With Dementia

Finding the Right Care Is Critical to Help Those Suffering From Dementia

NEW YORK (PRWEB) February 18, 2023

A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America, provides resources to support caregivers in understanding the warning signs of frontotemporal dementia, what makes this type different, and how to best care for loved ones with dementia.

According to the National Institute on Aging, "frontotemporal disorders (FTD), sometimes called frontotemporal dementia, are the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking." Men may face an increased risk or incidence of frontotemporal dementia, according to research through the University of Pennsylvania. Some evidence shows a three-to-nearly-five-times greater incidence in males than in females.

"If your loved one is suffering from frontotemporal dementia or another type of dementia, you're not alone," said Tatyana Zlotsky, President and Chief Revenue Officer of A Place for Mom. "Our expert senior living advisory team is trained specifically on dementia care in order to provide families the right personalized guidance."

Dementia is a general term for a decline in cognitive function that affects memory, problem-solving skills, language, and functions that affect daily living. Specific types of dementias — including Alzheimer's disease and Vascular, Lewy body, and Frontotemporal dementia — advance at unique rates and differ from person to person.

Exploring Memory Care Options

Memory care is specialized support for seniors with dementia. It includes the right activities and socialization, 24-hour supervision to prevent wandering, assistance with activities of daily living, providing meal services, and administering health care as needed. Memory care can be beneficial from the early stages of dementia through the end of life. Specially designed memory care activities, dining plans, and exercise programs address all types of dementia symptoms in elderly loved ones.

Understanding the right support for those suffering from memory loss will vary depending on a senior's dementia symptoms, health status, living situation, and more. A Place for Mom's Senior Living Advisors offer free guidance and are ready to discuss local memory care and dementia home care options with families that may fit their loved one's unique memory care needs when the time comes.

To further understand a loved one's situation at home, A Place for Mom created the 10 Early Signs of Dementia Checklist that caregivers can download or print out to work through with their loved one, other family members, and their loved one's medical care team.

For more information, visit http://www.aplaceformom.com.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom's service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and care providers in its network. For more information, please visit http://www.aplaceformom.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/2/prweb19179546.htm