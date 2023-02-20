'Adoption and Me' Celebrates Five Years of Helping Families Who Adopt
The non-profit and its volunteers have worked with families from around the world since 2018
It all begins with an idea. To create a place where anyone thinking of adopting or in the process of adoption gets to talk to people who have gone through the same struggles.”WELLINGTON, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption & Me, a family-run non-profit organization with a mission to help adoptive parents and adoptees navigate adoption before, during, and after finalization, announced today that they have helped answer over 1,000 queries about adoption through their website for hundreds of families.
— Ekaterina Linger Kumar
“Our sole focus is to help people, and we are so excited to have been able to make such a big difference in a short period of time,” Adoption & Me Co-Founder Alexei Linger Kumar said. “All we want to do is provide those going through adoption or those who have adopted or are adopted with a resource to ask questions and get advice from people who have been there.”
Adoption & Me are a group of adopted family members and volunteers who help answer questions from adoptive parents and adoptees to help guide them through the adoption process. The non-profit organization receives requests from around the world through its website, www.adoptionandme.org, and a member of their team responds with advice and counseling.
“The team we have cares,” Co-Founder Ekaterina Linger Kumar, Alexei’s sister, said. “We are made up of volunteers who donate their time to help others do the best thing for their families. We love making challenging situations easier to manage for everyone involved.”
Adoption legally recognizes a family relationship between the adoptive parents and the child. The right to establish and maintain this relationship is protected by the human right to a private and family life.
Learn more about Adoption and Me, or submit a question to Alexei, Ekaterina, and their volunteers at www.adoptionandme.org.
Ekaterina Linger Kumar
Adoption and Me
email us here