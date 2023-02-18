Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,331 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Press conference following meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation/

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation will meet in Charlottetown for a two-day conference.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Health and Wellness, will summarize the results of the meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation at a press conference.

A media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Media representatives wishing to take part must register by contacting media@pch.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, February 18, 2023

TIME:
3:00 p.m.

PLACE:
Sobey Family Theatre (Mainstage Room, Main Floor)
Confederation Centre of the Arts
145 Richmond Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

In-person attendance instructions:

  • Arrive 15 minutes prior to the press conference
  • Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/18/c5034.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Press conference following meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.