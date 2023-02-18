/R E P E A T -- Press conference following meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation/

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation will meet in Charlottetown for a two-day conference.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Health and Wellness, will summarize the results of the meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation at a press conference.

A media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Media representatives wishing to take part must register by contacting media@pch.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Saturday, February 18, 2023

TIME:

3:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Sobey Family Theatre (Mainstage Room, Main Floor)

Confederation Centre of the Arts

145 Richmond Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

In-person attendance instructions:

Arrive 15 minutes prior to the press conference

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19

