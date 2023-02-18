Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday/Monday, February 18/20, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

SATURDAY/MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18/20, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB2) AND SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS COMPREHENSIVE OVERVIEW

Representative Nathan P. Small, Chairman, House Approp & Finance Committee

Bill Valdes, Committee Analyst, House of Representatives

David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance CommitteeFor public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 349 MACHO DRAW CHANNEL REPAIR (INGLE)

SB 361 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ACT FUNDS (GONZALES)

SB 326 RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD CALCULATION (HAMBLEN)

SB 337 WATER SECURITY PLANNING ACT (STEFANICS/HERRERA)

SB 372 STORM WATER FACILITY AS MUNICIPAL UTILITY (SHARER)

SB 380 INSPECTION OF WATER PERMITS & PENALTIES (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 392 GAME & FISH OUTDOOR YOUTH PROGRAMS (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Monday, February 20, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 340 DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 384 SCHOOL ATHLETICS CHANGES (MAESTAS)

SB 387 SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION (LOPEZ)

* SB 422 SCHOOL DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP LIMITATION (STEWART)

SB 450 SCHOOL COACH CPR & AED TRAINING (PIRTLE)

SB 465 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION DEMOGRAPHIC DATA (MAESTAS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair



ROLLED OVER FROM Friday, February 17, 2023:

SB 191 EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (GONZALES)

SB 287 EXEMPT NM FROM STANDARD TIME (PIRTLE)

SB 278 TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS (GALLEGOS)

* SB 279 EMERGENCY CHILD PLACEMENT (GALLEGOS)

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 288 LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTION (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

SB 295 MARRIAGE CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/HERRERA)



Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 207 CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD (SCHMEDES)

SB 233 RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS (SCHMEDES)

SB 198 ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS (WOODS)

SB 255 MEDICAID SERVICES MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT (KERNAN/HEMPHILL)

SB 260 DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY REFERENCES (LOPEZ/SHARER)

SB 13 REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 265 IN-CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATION PROCEDURES (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 269 DEPT. OF INFO TECHNOLOGY CHANGES (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 298 MOBILE HOME PARK ACT CHANGES (HEMPHILL/O’NEILL)

SB 302 JUDICIAL STANDARDS COMMISSION OVERSIGHT (STEWART)

SB 312 PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM RETIREMENT (GALLEGOS)



Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair



Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

SB 68 a ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS (HEMPHILL)

SB 92/a PHARMACIST SCOPE OF PRACTICE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 107/a CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS (DIAMOND/IVEY-SOTO)

SB 187 CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER

(JARAMILLO/CADENA)

SB 206 FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN)

SB 247/a UNIFORM LICENSING ACT CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/MUÑOZ)

SB 311 SURRENDER OF INFANTS (GALLEGOS)

SB 404 VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT (DIAMOND/WOODS)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Monday, February , 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

KENNEY, JAMES (JIM) reappointment Environment Department (STEWART)

SERNA, RICKY A. appointment Department of Transportation (JARAMILLO)

RADOSEVICH, FRED KARL appointment Personnel Board (CAMPOS)

SB 186 INTERIM LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE (TALLMAN/CAMPOS)

SB 391 WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS. (CERVANTES)

SB 263 LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE

(HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 290 HEALTH CARE COST DRIVERS ANALYSIS (ORTIZ Y PINO/TRUJILLO)

SM 30 HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.govRefer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

*SB 147 TAX CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

SB 17 DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES (WIRTH/TALLMAN)

SB 159 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH)

SB 61 LIQUOR TAX TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUND (TALLMAN)

SB 74/a ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 77 NEW HOME BUILD RENEWABLE REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 105 INCREASE STANDARD INCOME TAX DEDUCTION (TALLMAN/HERNDON)

*SB 121 TEMPORARY GRT DEDUCTIONS FOR RESTAURANTS (PADILLA)

SB 122 WIDEN PASEO DEL NORTE (POPE/GARRATT)

SB 336 USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE (PADILLA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265



