Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday/Monday, February 18/20, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
SATURDAY/MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18/20, 2023


Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
HOUSE BILL 2 (HB2) AND SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS COMPREHENSIVE OVERVIEW
     Representative Nathan P. Small, Chairman, House Approp & Finance Committee
     Bill Valdes, Committee Analyst, House of Representatives
     David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance CommitteeFor public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
SB 349     MACHO DRAW CHANNEL REPAIR     (INGLE)
SB 361     ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ACT FUNDS     (GONZALES)
SB 326     RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD CALCULATION     (HAMBLEN)
SB 337     WATER SECURITY PLANNING ACT     (STEFANICS/HERRERA)
SB 372     STORM WATER FACILITY AS MUNICIPAL UTILITY     (SHARER)
SB 380     INSPECTION OF WATER PERMITS & PENALTIES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 392     GAME & FISH OUTDOOR YOUTH PROGRAMS     (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
SB 340     DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 384     SCHOOL ATHLETICS CHANGES     (MAESTAS)
SB 387     SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION     (LOPEZ)
* SB 422     SCHOOL DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP LIMITATION     (STEWART)
SB 450     SCHOOL COACH CPR & AED TRAINING     (PIRTLE)
SB 465     EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION DEMOGRAPHIC DATA     (MAESTAS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
     or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

ROLLED OVER FROM Friday, February 17, 2023:
SB 191     EXEMPT NM FROM DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME     (GONZALES)
SB 287     EXEMPT NM FROM STANDARD TIME     (PIRTLE)
SB 278     TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS     (GALLEGOS)
* SB 279     EMERGENCY CHILD PLACEMENT     (GALLEGOS)
SB 285     EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION     (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)
SB 288     LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTION     (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)
SB 295     MARRIAGE CHANGES     (IVEY-SOTO/HERRERA)

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 207     CHILD ABUSE BEST INTEREST STANDARD     (SCHMEDES)
SB 233     RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 198     ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS     (WOODS)
SB 255     MEDICAID SERVICES MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT     (KERNAN/HEMPHILL)
SB 260     DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY REFERENCES     (LOPEZ/SHARER)
SB 13     REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS     (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 265     IN-CUSTODY DEATH INVESTIGATION PROCEDURES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 269     DEPT. OF INFO TECHNOLOGY CHANGES     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
SB 298     MOBILE HOME PARK ACT CHANGES     (HEMPHILL/O’NEILL)
SB 302     JUDICIAL STANDARDS COMMISSION OVERSIGHT     (STEWART)
SB 312     PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM RETIREMENT     (GALLEGOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, February 20, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321
SB 68 a     ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 92/a     PHARMACIST SCOPE OF PRACTICE     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 107/a     CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS     (DIAMOND/IVEY-SOTO)
SB 187     CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER
     (JARAMILLO/CADENA)
SB 206     FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION     (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN)
SB 247/a     UNIFORM LICENSING ACT CHANGES     (IVEY-SOTO/MUÑOZ)
SB 311     SURRENDER OF INFANTS     (GALLEGOS)
SB 404     VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT     (DIAMOND/WOODS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 815 0254 3362
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, February , 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
KENNEY, JAMES (JIM)     reappointment     Environment Department     (STEWART)
SERNA, RICKY A.     appointment     Department of Transportation     (JARAMILLO)
RADOSEVICH, FRED KARL     appointment     Personnel Board     (CAMPOS)

SB 186     INTERIM LEGISLATIVE PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE (TALLMAN/CAMPOS)
SB 391     WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS. (CERVANTES)
SB 263     LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE
      (HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 290     HEALTH CARE COST DRIVERS ANALYSIS (ORTIZ Y PINO/TRUJILLO)
SM 30     HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844  or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.govRefer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

*SB 147     TAX CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 17     DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES     (WIRTH/TALLMAN)
SB 159     LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM     (WIRTH)
SB 61     LIQUOR TAX TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUND     (TALLMAN)
SB 74/a     ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS     (SOULES)
SB 77     NEW HOME BUILD RENEWABLE REQUIREMENTS     (SOULES)
SB 105     INCREASE STANDARD INCOME TAX DEDUCTION     (TALLMAN/HERNDON)
*SB 121     TEMPORARY GRT DEDUCTIONS FOR RESTAURANTS     (PADILLA)
SB 122     WIDEN PASEO DEL NORTE     (POPE/GARRATT)
SB 336     USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE     (PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###

