Senate Floor Calendar: Monday, February 20, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

8TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Monday, February 20, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.



INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 94/a TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION/

SFC AMENDED (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)

(2) * SENATE BILL 153/ec PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL

APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

(3) SENATE BILL 3/a FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTIONS

FLEXIBILITY/SFC AMENDED (STEWART/HEMPHILL)

(4) SENATE BILL 73/a PRIMARY ELECTION VOTING REQUIREMENTS /

SJC AMENDED (O’NEILL/HEMPHILL)

(5) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 42

CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTING CHANGES (WIRTH/DUHIGG)

(6) SENATE BILL 144/a SANTA FE STATE OFFICE BUILDING/

SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ)

(7) SENATE BILL 72/a CREATE WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FUND (STEWART)

(8 ) SENATE BILL 145 STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

(9) SENATE BILL 351 LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM

COMMS (STEWART/WIRTH)

(10) SENATE BILL 307/a LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY/

SEC AMENDED (STEWART)

(11) SENATE BILL 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO, IN

RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 13 “SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE DAY”

(O’NEILL)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 9 “HIROSHI H. MIYAMURA, IN HONOR”

(MUÑOZ)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 21 “NM SPEECH-LANGUAGE & HEARING ASSOC.

DAY” (BRANDT)

(7) SENATE MEMORIAL 32 “NM ATHLETIC TRAINER DAY” (HEMPHILL)

(8) SENATE MEMORIAL 35 “CITY OF SANTA FE DAY”

(STEFANICS/STEWART)

(9) SENATE MEMORIAL 41 “SANDOVAL COUNTY 120TH ANNIVERSARY

DAY” (SHENDO)

(10) SENATE MEMORIAL 45 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(11) SENATE MEMORIAL 46 MESCALERO RESERVATION 150TH ANNIVERSARY

(PIRTLE)

(12) SENATE MEMORIAL 48 “MISSING & UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS DAY”

(SCHMEDES/CAMPOS)

(13) SENATE MEMORIAL 51 “MILITARY & VETERANS DAY” (POPE)

(14) SENATE MEMORIAL 53 “NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS DAY”

(CAMPOS)



