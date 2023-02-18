The Day of Diplomatic Workers was celebrated at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

18/02/2023

On February 18, 2023, festive events dedicated to the Day of the country's diplomatic workers were held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The holiday began with an acquaintance with the exhibition dedicated to the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan and to the current year 2023, held under the slogan “Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar”.

Then, the international conference "Dialogue is a guarantee of peace" was held, dedicated to the holiday of Turkmen diplomatic workers.

The conference was attended by heads and employees of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations working in Turkmenistan, teachers and students of higher educational institutions, as well as representatives of public organizations and the media of the country.

At the beginning of the conference, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov read out the congratulatory address of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, addressed to the participants of the scientific conference.

During the event, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Narine Sahakyan, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Muhammet Fayazi, Vice-Rector of the IMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for Academic Affairs Gulshat Yusupova and others made their statements.

Speakers during the conference noted the importance of the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan to form a new philosophy of modern international relations “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”. In this context, the words of the head of the state were cited, voiced at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on December 9, 2022, which states that “our country, coming up with the most important international initiatives that contribute to ensuring peace, security and sustainable development at the national, regional and global level, makes great efforts for their practical implementation”.

Then, an appeal was adopted to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on behalf of the participants of the international conference "Dialogue is a guarantee of peace", in which gratitude was expressed for the special attention paid by the head of state to the issues of the country's diplomatic service.

At the end of the conference, the ceremony of awarding the veterans of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan with the distinctive sign "Türkmenistanyň ussat diplomaty" and the presentation of diplomas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to young diplomats and graduate students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took place. Then a festive concert was held, prepared by students of the country's universities in honor of the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan.