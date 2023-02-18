At CAGR of 5.5% Emulsifiers Market is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2031

The global emulsifiers market is expected to remain influenced by the growing demand for processed food & beverages across the globe.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Emulsifiers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Synthetic), by Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global emulsifiers industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Significant advancements in emulsion science that lead to improvement in product quality & efficiency and minimization of processing time and usage of natural emulsifiers in culinary items drive the growth of the global emulsifiers market. However, rise in usage of synthetic emulsifiers that make fatal impact on the consumer health by lowering down the diversity of gut flora and raising the risk of obesity and chronic diseases limit the market growth. On the other hand, the availability of semi-synthetic emulsifiers create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the global emulsifiers industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their emulsifiers market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the emulsifiers industry. The key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Clariant AG, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Solvay S.A.

Based on source, the animal segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to high usage in different industries and increase in availability in the market. However, the plant segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand by health-conscious and vegan consumers.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to high production and consumption of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and the availability of different variants of emulsifiers in various countries of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for emulsifiers from companies of different sectors to increase their production to cater to the market demand.

Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food. Textiles, medicines, paper manufacturing, bioplastics, and many more sectors use it extensively. The use of starch has been witnessed to increase significantly in food processing, where it functions as both a stabilizer and an emulsifier to improve food quality.

