Colorado Hispanic Chamber Calls Out Predatory Landlord Practices to Push Out Latino-Owned Business Owner
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Hispanic Chamber (CHCC) is calling out active predatory landlord practices to push out Latino-owned business owner Jesus Silva. The CHCC is working to support the business owner and chef of three businesses at the Golden Mill.
Mr. Silva and his employees have been at the center of intimidation tactics and possible eviction because the Golden Mill owners are demanding to terminate their current agreement based on trumped-up defaults. This termination will result in Mr. Silva and 30 other individuals losing their jobs, despite a binding agreement lease with a base term of 14 months remaining and an option to extend it for another six years, at its discretion.
Further, there is a significant amount financially at stake that Mr. Silva stands to lose and the Golden Mill owners stand to gain. If the sales of Mr. Silva's concepts stayed flat over the life of this lease, with all extensions, there would be over $24MM in gross sales income with the Golden Mill owners receiving 20 percent of those sales. By evicting Mr. Silva, the Golden Mill owners will be able to ultimately bring these concepts in-house and reap all the benefits of Mr. Silva's hard work, goodwill, and reputation. This is a classic example of seller’s remorse. The Golden Mill owners are clearly fabricating breaches in order to force either an eviction or to force a renegotiation with predatory terms, either of which is for their personal benefit.
“Predatory landlords who prey on small businesses are bad for the economic recovery of our state and yet so often victimize Latino business owners. The Golden Mill owners are not holding up their end of the bargain, changing the rules,” said Mike Ferrufino, President of the CHCC. “Given the devastating impact that the termination of the license agreements would have on Mr. Silva, his business, and the livelihoods of the families that depend on it, we will continue to use our resources to ensure the Golden Mill owners change course.”
The CHCC is working to ensure Mr. Silva and his businesses have the resources and support they need to stay open and thriving. The CHCC is committed to helping small businesses in Colorado, especially those owned by Latinos, to ensure the economic recovery of the state.
Jesus Silva and Michael Ferrufino are available for comment this evening. They will be attending the Colorado Hispanic Chamber passing of the gavel event at the Ralph Carr Judicial Center from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm. (2 East 14th Avenue Denver, CO 80203).
For more information about the Colorado Hispanic Chamber and its mission to support Latino-owned businesses, please visit www.hispanicchamberdenver.com/
About the Colorado Hispanic Chamber
The Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) is the largest Latino business organization in the state of Colorado. Founded in 1989, the CHCC’s mission is to foster the economic growth and development of Hispanic businesses and professionals in Colorado. The CHCC provides resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities to help Latino-owned businesses succeed.
Alvina Vasquez
Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CHCC)
alvina@powermapltd.com