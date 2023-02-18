Singer-Songwriter From Nashville, TN, Is Making Heads Turn With Her Music

Kate gala is a singer-songwriter and producer from Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She writes and produces EDM numbers and does acoustic covers. Kate also runs an app called Oasis Sober Connections. She has more than 1,500 monthly listeners on the online music streaming platform – Spotify.

"The true beauty of music is that it connects people." – Kate Gala

According to the Wiki, “A singer-songwriter is a musician who writes, composes, and performs their musical material, including lyrics and melodies. In the United States, the category is built on the folk-acoustic tradition, although this role has transmuted through different eras of popular music.”

Kate’s music is an excellent example of how the concept of singer-songwriter has changed throughout the generations. Kate believes she resonates with artists like The Chainsmokers but also creates simpler-sounding songs. Her music covers multiple genres, from Pop and EDM to Indie music.

Kate has had multiple songs released on online music streaming platforms like Spotify and iTunes. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts her music videos. Kate’s single – Summer in October – was released with the PR Records Label Group. The PR Records Label Group has produced and supported many new artists on their journey to being recognized.

Kate strives to make music that resonates with her follower and wishes to spread positivity through her music. Though most of her songs are from the EDM genre, Kate’s versatility enables her to make songs that are not bound to just one genre. She has made songs that can be categorized into the pop, and indie genres, to name a couple.

Related links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kategala_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kategalamusic

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kate.gala

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KateGala

Website: www.kategala.com

Media Contact

Company Name: HYPE PR

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.hypekoolar.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Singer-Songwriter From Nashville, TN, Is Making Heads Turn With Her Music