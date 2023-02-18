Hidro Doblefilo: The Spanish Rap Sensation Whose Journey to Success is a Testament to Talent and Determination

He is the owner and operator of LPR Studios, a recording studio where he creates and produces music, writes songs, and provides vocals. With a career spanning over a decade, Hidro has released 5 albums, 1 EP, and a national hit "Rico," in addition to composing and writing several songs for other artists. He is a verified artist on Spotify and has a notable presence on social media with over 10.4k followers on Instagram.

Hidro's journey in the music industry began in 2008 when he discovered his passion for rap music. He was drawn to the rhythm and flow of the genre, and he began to explore Spanish rap, discovering artists like Mala Rodríguez, Falsalarma, SFDK, Tote King, Violadores del Verso, and CPV. These artists inspired him to start writing his music, capturing his experiences and emotions on paper and putting them into song.

His early career was spent in the underground rap scene of Spain, where he released 4 demos, "El primer paso" (2009), "Hidrofobia" (2010), "Impulsos" (2012), and "Riddin' me" (2013). These early releases helped him to establish himself as a talented artist and set the foundation for his future success. In 2018, he released his first album "TreZe" followed by "Malavita" and "Lootin' the Mixtape" in 2019 and "Lootin' 2" in 2020. These albums were well-received by audiences and critics alike and helped to establish Hidro as a leading artist in the Spanish rap scene.

Hidro's rise to fame was not without its challenges. He faced many obstacles along the way, but his determination and hard work helped him to overcome them. He started LPR Studios with humble beginnings, just an interface, microphone, and PC, but over time he was able to invest in better equipment, resulting in better audio quality. His perseverance and dedication to his craft have paid off, and he has now become one of the most prominent and successful artists in the Spanish rap scene.

One of Hidro's most significant accomplishments is his ability to connect with audiences through his music. His lyrics are honest and relatable, and he has a unique ability to capture the emotions and experiences of his listeners. He has also been able to collaborate with well-known international and national artists, which has helped to further solidify his place in the music industry. He has also placed two songs on national radio stations in Spain, and obtained on Spotify the largest number of streams in Catalonia for Lootin' 2 in terms of Rap/Hip Hop in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to his successful music career, Hidro is also a dedicated and socially conscious artist. He is committed to promoting positive change through his music and uses his platform to raise awareness about important social and political issues. He is a role model to many, and his story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and perseverance.

Hidro's upcoming projects include the release of his last album of the Lootin series "Lootin '3" in 2023 and an acoustic album with other artists and a singer-songwriter album for 2024. He's an artist that never stops creating and always looking for new ways to express himself and his art, and his fans can expect even more exciting and innovative music from him in the future.

You must have the same perseverance once you get to the top because if you stop having it, you will fall faster than it took you to climb. – Hydra

