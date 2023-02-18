VAA Philippines Launches Its New Service To Answer the Rising Demand for Executive Assistants
Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA), CEO Gilad Freimann, announces its new service that caters to the common problem many CEOs face—work overload.
You don't have to wait until you reach a certain level of income before hiring a VA. Because in the long run, it will all be worth it as it allows you to grow faster”TEL AVIV, NEGROS ORIENTAL, ISRAEL, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Gilad Freimann
Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA), through its CEO Gilad Freimann, announces its new service that caters to the common problem many CEOs face—work overload. Gilad and his team of experts decided to offer Executive Assistant services in addition to their existing Virtual Assistant services.
As of writing, VAA Philippines now provides its success-driven clients with Executive Assistant services so they can make the most out of their precious time and focus on their core responsibilities. With the help of Executive Assistants, Gilad says that high-level executives like CEOs can scale their business faster. So instead of managing their calendars and correspondence, coordinating travel arrangements, taking all the phone calls, and scheduling appointments themselves, CEOs can now entrust delegable tasks like these to their Executive Assistants.
“You don't have to wait until you reach a certain level of income before hiring a VA. It's enough that you know you have the budget for it. Because in the long run, it will all be worth it as it allows you to grow faster,” Gilad suggests, being a CEO with an Executive Assistant himself.
Since business owners will be spending hard-earned money in outsourcing business services, it is crucial for them to hire an Amazon Executive Assistant who is worth the investment, advises Gilad.
Hiring from an agency which selects and trains their Amazon VAs to ensure their overall readiness before matching them to CEOs might not be a bad idea. Agencies like VAA Philippines have their previous clients to attest to that.
Executive Assistants from VAA have successfully completed a comprehensive training to ensure their efficiency in working closely with executives. They are professionals who specialize in providing CEOs and other top-level managers assistance with administrative and operational tasks, including but not limited to:
●Project and Task Management
●Calendar and Email Management
●Potential Client Outreach
●Market Research
●Preparation of Meeting Minutes, Reports, and Presentations
●Financial Tracking and Reporting
●Organizing and Maintaining Office Filing System
●Overseeing Clerical Staff
So, for entrepreneurs who plan on focusing on scaling instead of wearing all the hats in their business, Gilad recommends hiring a competent remote Executive Assistant. And if they have enough budget for more VAs, they can also consider engaging the services of AMPD certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager.
To know more about what a VAA Executive Assistant can do, visit here. Or, you can talk directly to Gilad and see how he can help you strategize your business.
