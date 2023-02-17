Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis

CANADA, February 17 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Davis for inviting him to participate as a special guest in the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The prime ministers discussed the importance of the maturing partnership between Canada and CARICOM members. They underscored the need for continued collaboration to support the Haitian people, including the important role of CARICOM in facilitating inclusive political dialogue. The two leaders also discussed the need to continue engaging CARICOM to hold Russia accountable for its unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Davis agreed to continue working together on climate resilience and biodiversity, economic growth that benefits everyone, expanding trade and investment such as in clean technology, green infrastructure, and renewable energy. Prime Minister Trudeau said that Canada would continue to champion the interests of CARICOM and Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States, particularly on climate resilience and access to concessional finance.

The two leaders agreed to continue talking about these important priorities.

