Thaco to invest heavily in Chu Lai

VIETNAM, February 18 - HÀ NỘI — Thaco Chairman Trần Bá Dương said that the group would invest heavily in transport infrastructure projects, as well as industrial parks and urban areas in Chu Lai with a total disbursed investment value of VNĐ6.5 trillion (US$275.4 million) this year.

This year is the first year that Thaco enters a new stage of development as a multi-industry industrial group with six members operating in key production and business fields of the country's economy.

These sectors include automotive; mechanical engineering and supporting industry; agriculture; logistics; investment, construction and trade and services.

The total investment value of the group is VNĐ17.3 trillion nationwide.

With the above plan, it is expected that Thaco will pay a total of VNĐ35 trillion to the State budget this year, up 16 per cent compared to the previous year.

In the auto business segment, Thaco Auto strives to complete the target of achieving sales of over 120,000 vehicles, of which, 96,000 tourism vehicles, 23,500 trucks, 15,000 buses and minibuses.

Thaco Auto strives to achieve a consolidated pre-tax revenue of over VNĐ90 trillion, in which, service revenue is VNĐ5,200 billion.

Thaco Auto will focus on technology research and product development according to customers' specific requirements this year, continue to research and develop electric vehicles with international brands and Thaco; along with the freight and passenger transport model to meet the trend of green and clean smart transportation in urban areas, contributing to the development of a green and sustainable economy for the country.

At the same time, it will continue to invest in upgrading production technology for assembly plants in the direction of automation, invest in a new paint shop at the Kia factory, and build a new automotive R&D centre.

Along with that is the development of more branches under the company in districts and towns with 15 new sales points, bringing the total to 407 points of sale.

The total investment value of Thaco Auto disbursed is VNĐ1 trillion this year.

The auto market is forecast to be fiercely competitive this year, so Thaco Auto must continue to implement management plans at Thaco Auto Chu Lai and its factories to control and reduce costs.

In particular, it will also focus on management in the North and the South and at the provincial companies to improve sales and service capacity, take responsibility for operational efficiency and dedicated service to its employees. — VNS