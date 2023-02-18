Notice of Public Meeting - Review of Air Quality Testing Results for National Engineering Products
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETNG
Review of Air Quality Testing Results for National Engineering Products, Inc.
1950 Capitol Avenue NE, Washington DC
Pursuant to the District of Columbia Open Meetings Act, notice is hereby given that District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) will be holding a public meeting to brief interested parties on the results of preliminary air quality testing performed during July 2022 and August 2022 on and near the premises of National Engineering Products, Inc., located at 1950 Capitol Avenue NE, in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington DC. Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will also be available to participate in the discussion.
The meeting will be held in a hybrid format (both in person and virtual) and all persons interested in attending are welcome.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Introductions of Presenters
- Presentation
- Facility Background
- Air Sampling Plan and Goals
- Results Overview
- Next Steps
- Question and Answer Session
Meeting Details
MEETING DATE: Monday, February 27, 2023
TIME: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
LOCATION: ANC 5D Community Meeting Room
The Edison at Union Market (Rear of Trader Joe’s)
371 Morse Street NE
Washington DC 20002
How to Participate
Option 1: Attend in person (please plan to arrive 10-15 minutes before the start of the hearing.)
Option 2: Attend virtually
ACCESS INFORMATION: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=md39e29628fb436b08369d230b4353a35
Meeting number: 2310 060 2141
Password: AncAzRN2e42
Join by video system
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 231 006 02141
For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].