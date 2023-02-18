Notice of Public Meeting - Review of Air Quality Testing Results for National Engineering Products

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETNG

Review of Air Quality Testing Results for National Engineering Products, Inc.

1950 Capitol Avenue NE, Washington DC

Pursuant to the District of Columbia Open Meetings Act, notice is hereby given that District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) will be holding a public meeting to brief interested parties on the results of preliminary air quality testing performed during July 2022 and August 2022 on and near the premises of National Engineering Products, Inc., located at 1950 Capitol Avenue NE, in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington DC. Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will also be available to participate in the discussion.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format (both in person and virtual) and all persons interested in attending are welcome.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Introductions of Presenters Presentation Facility Background Air Sampling Plan and Goals Results Overview Next Steps Question and Answer Session

Meeting Details

MEETING DATE: Monday, February 27, 2023

TIME: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

LOCATION: ANC 5D Community Meeting Room

The Edison at Union Market (Rear of Trader Joe’s)

371 Morse Street NE

Washington DC 20002

How to Participate

Option 1: Attend in person (please plan to arrive 10-15 minutes before the start of the hearing.)

Option 2: Attend virtually

ACCESS INFORMATION: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=md39e29628fb436b08369d230b4353a35

Meeting number: 2310 060 2141

Password: AncAzRN2e42

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 231 006 02141

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].