Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,342 in the last 365 days.

Intermittent full closures scheduled on Kamehameha Highway in Waimea on Feb. 22 and 23

Posted on Feb 17, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that 5-minute intermittent stoppages will occur on Kamehameha Highway in both directions at Waimea Bay, for rock scaling work. The stoppages are scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., when rocks are dropped from the cliff side. Traffic will be accessible in both directions with alternating traffic control.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, crews will setup the work zone to prepare for rock scaling work. One lane will be closed on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Following Thursday, Feb. 23, Kamehameha Highway will be open in both directions as work will be done behind the barriers. Motorists should be aware that occasional closures may be needed to transport materials through the work zone.
Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Intermittent full closures scheduled on Kamehameha Highway in Waimea on Feb. 22 and 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.