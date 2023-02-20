LOGISTIWERX SELECTS XPSERVICES AND MOOG AS SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR FREIGHT HAWK HELICOPTERS
Freight Hawk Logistics converts military Black Hawk helicopters to Optionally Piloted Vehicles for short-haul freight transport to alleviate supply chain delaysPENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogistiWerx, Inc., announced today that the firm has selected both XPServices in Tullahoma, TN and Moog, Inc. in East Aurora, NY to support their Freight Hawk commercial freight transport helicopter business. Freight Hawk helicopters are decommissioned and modified U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters suitable for transporting Less Than Load freight in US-based geographies that pose traditional land transport challenges.
XPServices has a successful history of providing Black Hawk airframe modifications and operational solutions to meet complex vertical lift problems. “From helicopter acquisition, Research & Development, flight testing, FAA certification, and air and ground crew training, XPServices is the complete go-to full-service solution for Freight Hawk,” states Kaydon Stanzione, CEO LogistiWerx. Managing over 5 billion pounds of freight annually in the United States, LogistiWerx has identified critical supply chain storage and delivery delays and their associated geographic locations that can be alleviated with vertical airlift.
XPServices has integrated and flight tested the Genesys Aerosystem’s advanced flight deck and autopilot in Black Hawks through collaboration with Genesys Aerosystems, a Moog company. Stanzione said, “Moog is on a path to provide certified Optionally Piloted Vehicle autonomy that will empower Freight Hawks with affordable high op-tempo in austere environments.”
Rod Allison, XPServices, Inc., CEO states, “XPServices brings over 10 years of experience in privatized Black Hawk development and operations which are directly applicable to the Freight Hawk logistics mission.” With hundreds of Hawks destined to enter civilian operations this decade, Freight Hawk creates a public service solution that creates jobs, offers economic advantages, and supports omni-channel ecommerce delivery that is currently creating logjams across the entire intra-supply chain. “The Freight Hawk program provides a viable business model that transforms XP Services from its traditional roles in R&D and foreign military sales to that of creating the world’s first civilian helicopter fleet for logistics transportation.”
Paul Stoelting, Moog Aircraft Group’s Director of Growth & Innovation states, “The success of the Genesys Aerosystems advanced flight deck with XPServices proves the near-term viability of OPV solutions once coupled with a high integrity flight control & autopilot system. The Freight Hawk program provides a near-term solution to a complex problem.”
Tom Sampson, former US Navy Seahawk pilot and Senior Advisor LogistiWerx, compares Freight Hawk to the Navy’s Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) mission. Sampson said, “Whether seaborne vessels or austere landing zones, Seahawks not only offer the only logistics solution, but can move freight in a cost and operationally effective manner. Freight Hawk is applying 60 years of military VERTREP experience across all services to move commercial freight better, faster, and cheaper than traditional modes of transportation.”
The Freight Hawk not only provides a near-term solution for freight but will accumulate design and operational knowledge critical for the development of a future transformative hybrid-electric VTOL in the 20,000+ pound Gross Weight category.
ABOUT LOGISTIWERX, INC.
LogistiWerx, Inc., is a transformative logistics company that has rapidly grown to provide intermodal Logistics As A Service and Logistics Aggregation across the entire intra-supply chain. The company offers freight management and transloading solutions for land, air, and waterborne vessels. For more information on Freight Hawk, visit www.FreightHawkLogistics.com.
ABOUT XP SERVICES, INC.
XP Services, Inc., is an innovative, nimble, and reliable aircraft R&D company. Our mission is to create efficient solutions to meet our clients’ specific goals, whether it be through flight testing, prototype development or aviation training. Through all our endeavors, we remain committed to the development of next generation aviators and aviation technologies. For more information, visit www.XPServices.us.
ABOUT MOOG, INC.
Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. For more information, visit www.Moog.com.
