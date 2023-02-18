Crisis Support Resources in Montgomery County will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, February 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 17, 2023

This week’s special guest is Councilmember Gabe Albornoz





The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Chair of the Health and Human Services (HHS); Melissa Rivera, communication specialist at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); and Julie Crespín-Bermúdez; call center specialist, MC311 Customer Service Center. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This week’s special guest, Councilmember Albornoz, will discuss a variety of topics concerning health and public safety. We will begin with a discussion on opioid overdoses, which have drastically increased among our youth.

The Montgomery County Crisis Center offers free supports to parents and young adults in need of professional assistance. All information is kept confidential, and immigration status is not required. To contact the Crisis Center, call 240-777-4000. Bilingual assistance is available. For mental health support, call EveryMind's hotline at 301-738-2255.

Another area of concern that will be discussed is public safety and the use of firearms. In 2022, Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, sponsored by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, was passed unanimously by the Council. Bill 21-22 prohibits the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions; removes an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly: and generally, amends the law regarding restrictions against firearms in the County. Albornoz will share what inspired him to propose this bill and what the reaction has been from groups that advocate for stricter guidelines related to firearms.

The second half will focus on MCPS’ new mental health and wellness mobile app. The recently launched MCPS Stronger Student app has been created and designed by MCPS students. The app, which is available in English and Spanish, was designed to provide access to crisis support resources or other mental and physical health and wellness needs, including reporting incidents of discrimination. The app is anonymous and confidential and is now available via the Apple and Google Play stores.

The show will conclude with information on MC311 Customer Service Center in Montgomery County. MC311 is the County’s source for non-emergency government information and services which connects County residents with the resources needed. Assistance is available in 150 languages. Residents outside of the County can call 240-777-0311, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their services vary from housing complaints, landlord and tenant investigations, transportation, bulk trash pick-up requests, vaccine clinic information and more.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

