Gov. Pritzker Names Arnie Rivera New Head of Illinois Tollway Board

ILLINOIS, February 17 - Chicago—Today Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Tollway announced the appointment of Arnie Rivera as the new chair of the Illinois Tollway Board. Rivera, who currently serves as Chief Administrative and Equity Officer at Navy Pier, will lead the 11-person Tollway Board in their mission to responsibly enhance services across 12 counties and nearly 300 miles of road.





"Arnie is a well-respected and experienced professional. From the time he began his service as a public school teacher to serving at the highest levels at Chicago Public Schools to his current focus on administration and equity at Navy Pier, Arnie has demonstrated his commitment to strengthening every part of our region," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I am appointing Arnie to lead the Tollway Board to continue to make investments in our economic vitality, ensure integrity and expand opportunity."





Rivera will continue in his role at Navy Pier while serving on the Tollway Board. Previously, he has worked at Chicago Public Schools as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Officer of Public Policy, among other roles. Rivera also served with After School Matters as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Rivera received a bachelor's degree in Economics and a master's degree in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University.





"As a proud Illinoisan, I am committed to seeing our state's economic engine thrive - whether that is great schools, a vibrant non-profit community, world-class tourist destinations or the essential infrastructure to keep us moving," said Arnie Rivera. "I'm honored to lead the Tollway Board in providing oversight to execute on the Governor's vision for an Illinois that creates opportunity for all."



