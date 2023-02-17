Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,335 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pritzker Names Arnie Rivera New Head of Illinois Tollway Board

ILLINOIS, February 17 - Chicago—Today Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Tollway announced the appointment of Arnie Rivera as the new chair of the Illinois Tollway Board. Rivera, who currently serves as Chief Administrative and Equity Officer at Navy Pier, will lead the 11-person Tollway Board in their mission to responsibly enhance services across 12 counties and nearly 300 miles of road.


"Arnie is a well-respected and experienced professional. From the time he began his service as a public school teacher to serving at the highest levels at Chicago Public Schools to his current focus on administration and equity at Navy Pier, Arnie has demonstrated his commitment to strengthening every part of our region," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I am appointing Arnie to lead the Tollway Board to continue to make investments in our economic vitality, ensure integrity and expand opportunity."


Rivera will continue in his role at Navy Pier while serving on the Tollway Board. Previously, he has worked at Chicago Public Schools as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Officer of Public Policy, among other roles. Rivera also served with After School Matters as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Rivera received a bachelor's degree in Economics and a master's degree in Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University.


"As a proud Illinoisan, I am committed to seeing our state's economic engine thrive - whether that is great schools, a vibrant non-profit community, world-class tourist destinations or the essential infrastructure to keep us moving," said Arnie Rivera. "I'm honored to lead the Tollway Board in providing oversight to execute on the Governor's vision for an Illinois that creates opportunity for all."


Rivera will succeed Dorothy Abreu, who stepped down from the Board last month. The Illinois Tollway Board, which includes the Governor and the Secretary of Transportation as ex-officio members, serve four-year terms setting policy for the operation, maintenance and construction of roadways. More information about the Board and the services they provide can be found here.

You just read:

Gov. Pritzker Names Arnie Rivera New Head of Illinois Tollway Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.