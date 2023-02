Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on February 28 and March 7, 2023

MARYLAND, February 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 17, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

Bill 8-23, Boards, Committees, and Commissions - Open Meetings - Supplemental Requirements , would require boards, committees, and commissions to publish, within certain timeframes, the dates, times and locations of meetings, meeting agendas and meeting minutes; require boards, committees and commissions to make meeting recordings available under certain circumstances; require the posting of draft meeting minutes under certain circumstances; require certain reporting by the Office of the County Executive to the Council; and generally amend the laws regarding boards, committees and commissions and regarding open meetings.

Bill 9-23, Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council - Rename, would rename the Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council, to reduce the stigma associated with the word abuse, replace the word abuse with addiction to better reflect the need to provide access and support for persons afflicted with addictions, and generally amend the law regarding alcohol and other drug addictions.

March 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 6 at 2 p.m.

Bill 10-23, Health - Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission - Established, would establish an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission, prescribe the membership and duties of the Commission, provide for the staffing of the Commission, and generally amend the law regarding the provision and coordination of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the County.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html.

Additional documents are available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council.

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

Residents can register to speak in person or virtually at a public hearing, provide written testimony, prerecorded audio or video testimony using the online form at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html; or sent by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Residents who would like to call in or testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Comments and suggestions are welcome online at http://tinyurl.com/zrbwh5v or by sending regular mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. For information or to express an opinion call 240-777-7900. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The meeting will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

