Frog Lake First Nation celebrates grand opening of new waste transfer station

FROG LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, AB, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Waste management is a critical component of community infrastructure. As the fastest growing population in Canada, it is vital that Indigenous communities have the resources they need to protect their local ecosystems and maintain strong public health standards that will enable them to thrive for generations to come.

Today, Frog Lake First Nation celebrates the grand opening of the community's new waste transfer station. Expected to be fully operational in summer 2023, the facility will establish a sustainable waste management solution that will contribute to the community's well-being and safeguard local ecosystems.

Indigenous Services Canada invested $3.2 million to support the project. The Nation worked with local Indigenous contractors throughout the development of the project. The new waste transfer station will enable the Nation to manage waste in an environmentally safe manner and remove the need for third-party contractors.

The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with First Nations to improve key infrastructure and environmental well-being in First Nation communities.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce the official grand opening of our new waste transfer station. It has been a long time coming as our Nation struggles to manage the ever growing concern of the solid waste overflow and begin the clean up of the contamination of our current Waste Management site. I would like to thank the Frog Lake First Nations Capital Committee, ISC, GHD and others who took part in the development of the new site. We are hopeful that this new waste transfer system will shine a light on the importance of recycling to better manage solid waste in Frog Lake."

Greg Desjarlais

Chief, Frog Lake First Nations #121 & 122

"Congratulations Chief Desjarlais and Frog Lake First Nation on your efforts to get to today's milestone and grand opening of your new waste transfer station. Waste management is just one part of all the important infrastructure required in any community to keep our environment safe and our people healthy."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Frog Lake First Nation is located 207 km east of Edmonton, Alberta . The community has a population of approximately 1,450 persons living in 450 homes.

. The community has a population of approximately 1,450 persons living in 450 homes. Frog Lake First Nation is also exploring a curbside waste diversion pilot project. If it proceeds, the Nation may be one of the first Indigenous communities in Alberta that supports local curbside pickup in their community.

that supports local curbside pickup in their community. The First Nations Waste Management Initiative provides support to First Nations to develop sustainable waste management systems through modern infrastructure, operations, training and partnerships.

Associated links

First Nations Waste Management Initiative

Frog Lake First Nation

Additional Multimedia

Frog Lake waste transfer station waste storage structure

Frog Lake waste transfer station administration building

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada