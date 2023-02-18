Global Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market Report to 2027: Major Players Include SAFRAN, Tulmar Safety Systems, UTC Aerospace Systems, EAM Worldwide and Trelleborg

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market By Aircraft Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft evacuation slide market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Evacuation slides are a type of inflatable slides that are installed in aircraft to carry civil as well as military personnel. They are designed to immediately evacuate the passengers from the aircraft in case of emergencies.

Aircraft authorities promote the installation of the aircraft evacuation slide to enable quick and safe evacuation of onboard passengers. In modern aircraft, aircraft evacuation slides are automatic and open by themselves, which saves a lot of time and life of passengers.

Factors such as the booming travel & tourism industry and the introduction of commercial flights drive the demand for the global aircraft evacuation slide market. The increasing air passenger traffic and growing disposable income of middle-class families is boosting the growth of the aircraft industry. However, aircraft manufacturing takes a lot of time and investments, which may restrain the growth of the global aircraft evacuation slide market in the next five years.

The global aircraft evacuation slide market is segmented into aircraft type, demand category, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on aircraft type, the market is fragmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business aircraft.

Wide-body aircraft is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They have the highest passenger capacity than other aircraft and have space to move around the flight. It also boasts more overhead bin space and has higher profit margins and efficiency for the airliner.

On the basis of regional analysis, Europe & CIS region are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the booming travel & tourism industry and increasing demand for commercial aircraft in the region.

SAFRAN SA, Tulmar Safety Systems Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, EAM Worldwide, and Trelleborg AB are the major market players operating in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global aircraft evacuation slide market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global aircraft evacuation slide market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global aircraft evacuation slide market based on aircraft type, demand category, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global aircraft evacuation slide market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aircraft evacuation slide market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global aircraft evacuation slide market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market, By Aircraft Type:

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Aircraft evacuation slide Market, By Demand Category:

Aircraft Evacuation Slide Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe & CIS

& CIS France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

