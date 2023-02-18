Greenberg Traurig's James DeCarlo Elected to Orlando Science Center Board of Trustees

James J. DeCarlo, a shareholder in the Orlando and New Jersey offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been elected as a member of the Orlando Science Center (OSC) board of trustees. He will serve on the board for a three-year term.

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) February 17, 2023

OSC is an award-winning, hands-on science museum in Central Florida. The center hosts exhibit halls, labs and workshops, theaters, an observatory, and experiences for 670,000 annual visitors and reaches 153,000 students and educators each year through its STEM Discovery Center educational programs, according to its website.

As an OSC board member, DeCarlo is tasked with ensuring the center is widely recognized as a trusted, financially secure resource in the community and with advocating for the museum's STEM programs and experiences, among other duties.

"The Orlando Science Center is a vital community asset in Central Florida, and I am honored and delighted to be joining its board. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to support the Center's mission to inspire science learning for life among diverse audiences across Central Florida and beyond," DeCarlo said.

A member of the firm's Intellectual Property and Technology Practice, DeCarlo is actively involved in virtually all aspects of intellectual property counseling. He has three decades of experience in litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, Internet and networking spaces, among many others. His experience includes litigating patent matters in district courts around the country, handling matters before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, counseling clients on the strategic use and management of intellectual property assets, and drafting infringement, validity, and freedom to operate opinions.

He also counsels clients on the drafting and negotiating of complex technology agreements and directs the prosecution of patent applications in areas such as networking, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, Internet of Things, streaming media, e-commerce, Internet search engines, search advertising, client/server systems, mobile and land based telecommunications, and computer software and hardware.

