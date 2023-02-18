$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Texas Military Veteran with Home Repairs

First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas Award Funds to Veteran Homeowner

Army National Guard veteran David Balderas is reminded daily of his time in the military. The 34-year-old gradually became disabled while serving in Iraq between 2016 and 2018. Mr. Balderas was an aircraft mechanic who troubleshot and repaired helicopter engines until he was physically unable to.

While in the military, Mr. Balderas' duties included climbing up and down helicopters until ligament damage to his shoulders and knees, coupled with back pain, made that impossible. He now occasionally uses a cane to walk. Mr. Balderas currently lives with his wife and three children – a 7-year-old and two 1-year-olds – in a home built during the 1950s with significant foundation issues.

Thanks to a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant from First National Bank Texas (FNBT) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), he was able to fund the foundation repairs.

Through member institutions, FHLB Dallas' HAVEN program provides grants to veterans and active-duty, reserve or national guard service members who have been disabled in the line of duty since 9/11. Funds may also be used to assist Gold Star families. Representatives from both banks recently joined Mr. Balderas and his family for a ceremonial check presentation at their home to celebrate the occasion.

"This grant was unexpected, and it saved us. The foundation was in really bad condition, and we lost thousands of dollars in the process of trying to repair it. I don't know where we would be without this assistance," said Mr. Balderas.

In 2022, FNBT and FHLB Dallas awarded $50,000 to five HAVEN recipients in Texas. April Niswonger, assistant vice president at FNBT, said helping veterans is among their community initiatives.

"FNBT is appreciative of the HAVEN program because we understand the challenges our military personnel face when transitioning back to civilian life, and we want to do everything we can to support them," she said.

Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said FNBT's partnership with FHLB Dallas and the veteran community is a true testament to their civic investment.

"FNBT consistently uses HAVEN and looks for unique ways to support their communities," he said.

