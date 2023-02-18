Submit Release
Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2022 Results

Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or the "Company") LILALILAB)) today announced plans to release its full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023. During the call, management will discuss the Company's results and business, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic

844 200 6205

International

+1 929 526 1599

Conference Passcode

825821

Pre-register for Liberty Latin America's full-year 2022 investor call by clicking here.

You will receive your access details via email.

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.lla.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005342/en/

