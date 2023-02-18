Anthony Preston/A2 Productions Taps Ultra Naté, Angelica Ross & the Who's-Who of LGBTQ+ Influencers for "FIERCE" Song, Video & Trans Awareness Campaign

Anthony Preston/A2 Productions Taps Dance Legend Ultra Naté, Angelica Ross and the Who's-Who of LGBTQ+ Influencers for "FIERCE" Song, Motion Music Video and Trans Awareness Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultra Naté, chart topping Dance/EDM artist joins Angelica Ross (American Horror Story, Pose, Chicago on Broadway), and Mila Jam (Rent) to deliver a stunning vocal performance on the A2 Productions (Anthony Preston/Andre Lindal) (Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, etc.) written and produced dance/pop track "Fierce," released on February 14, 2023 (A2 Productions/Symphonic Distribution) – but that's only part of the story. The accompanying music video features a roll call of the biggest LGTBQ+ influencers, community leaders and allies (inc. Brandy, Kalen Allen, Sarah Kate Ellis, Muni Long, Gabrielle Union and Tina Knowles-Lawson) in a masterpiece visual directed by Frank Gatson (Beyoncé, Rhianna, En Vogue).

The Fierce Project is much more than the song - it educates and informs by merging pop culture and social justice in an easily digestible manner. Music and entertainment, especially in the digital era, provide a powerful platform to connect with and inspire the world. Anthony Preston, the project creator and lead, states "The Fierce Project aims to celebrate the trans community through song while educating and calling for an end to the pandemic levels of violence committed against them." It's in the song lyrics - "Music is a judgment-free zone," where "Love will conquer all." To that end:

The Fierce Project is all-inclusive and invites everyone without regard to gender, sexual orientation, race and/or religion to be free to be Fierce!

"Fierce" premiered on Friday in partnership with GRINDR – where the app's 5.5 Million US users had exclusive access to watch the "Fierce" Music Video or listen to the song on their favorite streaming service. PRIDE RADIO on the iHeart Radio app premiered the song at Midnight, and played it again at the top of every hour for 24 hours, and continue rotation airplay.

"The Fierce Challenge" fueled by a comprehensive influencer campaign, will launch early March – challenging users on Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook to participate and have the opportunity to win major prizes.

The project boast support from The Pop Culture Collaborative (Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors) and Lyft, and a significant portion of the proceeds raised will be gifted to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program.

