Winter feeding update for Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region (2/17/23)

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) has initiated winter-feeding actions at several locations in the Southeast Region since early February.

Idaho Fish and Game will not be feeding every deer and every elk in every canyon.  Using winter-feeding criteria and input from WFAC members, Fish and Game will focus efforts on locations where feeding will address concerns with struggling animals, conflicts with animals in haystacks and feedlines, and public safety concerns with animals on highways and roads.  Other factors considered when selecting feeding sites include number of animals reached, accessibility, sufficient distance from roads and highways, and seclusion from public disturbance. All feed sites are located on private property except where noted below.

Idaho Fish and Game thanks those federal, state, and county agencies as well as private landowners and volunteers that have provided assistance with feeding operations so far.

