Governor Cooper Highlights NHL Stadium Series Outdoor Hockey Game and its Impact on State’s Economy

NORTH CAROLINA, February 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper kicked off the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh. He sounded the Carolina Hurricanes siren and spoke about the impact of hockey in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is a hockey state,” said Governor Cooper. “The outdoor game will showcase our state while supporting local businesses, strengthening our economy and boosting our national profile in sports. Go Canes!”

On Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium against the Washington Capitals. The game will be the first time the Hurricanes have participated in an outdoor game. Projections show the game will generate $12.4 million in total economic impact for the region.

The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest celebrates the Hurricanes’ 25 years in North Carolina and features Hurricanes alumni, street hockey, local vendors, food trucks and live music.

