Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,353 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Highlights NHL Stadium Series Outdoor Hockey Game and its Impact on State’s Economy

NORTH CAROLINA, February 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper kicked off the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh. He sounded the Carolina Hurricanes siren and spoke about the impact of hockey in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is a hockey state,” said Governor Cooper. “The outdoor game will showcase our state while supporting local businesses, strengthening our economy and boosting our national profile in sports. Go Canes!”

On Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium against the Washington Capitals. The game will be the first time the Hurricanes have participated in an outdoor game. Projections show the game will generate $12.4 million in total economic impact for the region.

The Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest celebrates the Hurricanes’ 25 years in North Carolina and features Hurricanes alumni, street hockey, local vendors, food trucks and live music.

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Highlights NHL Stadium Series Outdoor Hockey Game and its Impact on State’s Economy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.