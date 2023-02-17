Department of Justice Announces Joint Efforts for the Inspection of Animals at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announces the coordination of efforts between the United States Department of Justice and the Puerto Rico Department of Environment and Natural Resources with respect to the health and welfare of the animals housed at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo and the holding facility known as the Centro de Detención en Cambalache (collectively the “Zoo”).

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and the Department of Justice’s Environmental and Natural Resources Division have arranged, with the assistance and collaboration of the Puerto Rico Department of Environment and Natural Resources, for an inspection and evaluation process with respect to the Zoo animals. The inspection and evaluation will be conducted by a team of veterinarians and specialists from The Wild Animal Sanctuary. The Wild Animal Sanctuary operates four wildlife sanctuaries in Colorado and Texas encompassing more than 33,000 acres.

The United States Department of Justice, together with our agency partners in the United States Fish & Wildlife Service and the United States Department of Agriculture, remain committed to working with the Puerto Rico Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other Commonwealth officials towards a comprehensive resolution with respect to the health and safety of the Zoo animals.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation of Secretary Anais Rodríguez Vega and her efforts with respect to the health and welfare of the Zoo animals,” said United States Attorney Muldrow. “Working expeditiously together with Secretary Rodríguez Vega and other Commonwealth officials towards our common goal of ensuring the safe and humane care for all Zoo animals is a top priority of the Justice Department.”

###