President Tsai meets members of National Symphony Orchestra / Taiwan Philharmonic

On the afternoon of February 17, President Tsai Ing-wen met with members of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) / Taiwan Philharmonic. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the NSO for transporting Taiwan's music and culture to so many places around the world, which has increased Taiwan's international visibility and inspired musical trends at home, encouraging more people to attend shows at concert halls. The president also expressed hope that even more people the world over may hear the voice of Taiwan.

After President Tsai arrived, she enjoyed the NSO's live performance of Tao of Meinong, and then delivered remarks. A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Thank you for that beautiful performance just now. The work we just heard, Tao of Meinong, is a piece composed by Ms. Li Yuan-chen (李元貞) using elements of Hakka culture. Your rendition has added a new air of artistic charm to this century-old building.

The NSO is launching its latest international tour in April. This will be the NSO's first overseas tour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and since Mr. Märkl became its music director. In a new milestone, this is also the first time that the NSO has been invited to perform at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the United States. Afterward, the NSO will continue to show the world Taiwan's cultural prowess through performances in other cities in the United States and Japan on the theme of "From Formosa."

In addition to the classical canon, the NSO will be presenting Taiwanese compositions, including Tao of Meinong, the piece we just listened to. Ms. Chen Ke-chia (陳可嘉) has also created a work titled Ebbs and Flows especially for this tour, allowing overseas music lovers to enjoy the premier of this Taiwanese composition. I am sure that a great many people are looking forward to it.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the NSO for representing Taiwan over the past 30 years and for putting on such stunning performances in venue after venue around the world. This has not only increased Taiwan's international visibility but also inspired musical trends at home, encouraging more people to attend shows at concert halls. The NSO has also endeavored to nurture and discover more musical talent in the younger generation, frequently holding performances at schools and in rural areas. The seeds you have planted have extended their roots far and wide, giving people a richer and more diverse musical life.

As Taiwan's national symphony orchestra, you have transported Taiwan's music and culture to so many places around the world. Let us continue to work together so that even more people may hear the voice of Taiwan.

NSO Music Director Jun Märkl then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to express my gratitude for today's invitation. I am honored to meet you and to show my admiration for Taiwan, a country which has welcomed me on many occasions. As a student, I had visited Taiwan already in 1979. I came here to visit the Palace Museum, and I was immediately enchanted by this wonderful island and its wonderful people. Since 2018, I have been working with the National Symphony Orchestra, first as a guest conductor, later then as Artistic Advisor, and finally in my present job as Music Director. And my excitement and my motivation to work for you has grown year by year.

In the classical music world, Taiwan is a very good place: here is great enthusiasm for music to be found; a solid support by the government – thank you for this; there [are] some excellent concert venues and theaters in Taiwan; a high standard of orchestras and music education; and above all, we have an enormous potential of highly talented musicians. The insiders of classical music know all about this, but generally Taiwan is more a secret treasure, and I want this wonderful place to be more known, showing the high level of music life to the world.

In order to create an inclusive concept for NSO's concert programming, I started to learn as much as I could about Taiwan – its history, culture, the nature, and the people. And I have already traveled to most parts of the island; I have met and made friends in different regions, from different ethnical heritage, professions, background, and age. And I came to the conclusion that one aspect that makes Taiwan so unique is the great diversity. I deeply feel that this is one of the strongest points of your country, and different from all neighbor Asian countries: this diversity is a pool of millions of different ideas, which are producing great flexibility, the chance to find solutions to any problem, a pool of creativity, and a permanent inspiration for visions into the future. Therefore, I am really happy to see that the government is supporting diversity so much.

My contribution to this process is that, under the umbrella of the NSO, we are creating projects which will bring together people from different parts of Taiwan, with different cultural and personal background. We are encouraging them to contribute ideas and to participate in projects which could make our world better today and tomorrow. I trust that the creative power of music and arts to enhance an active communication within the society, and this is far beyond arts, reaching out to many disciplines – art going to economy, science, sports, environment, and many others fields.

I'm also looking into the future and thinking about [what] Taiwan could look like in 10 years, 20 years, maybe even 50 years from today, and I am giving all my trust to the young generation: by supporting them. I am convinced that we can enable them to develop the capability to face the strong challenges and chances ahead of us and to master the task of building a better future. Our projects under the motto "the next generation" are dedicated to elevat[ing] the chances for a top-level artistic life in Taiwan. The young generation shall meet, learn how to work together, share their ideas, and develop new visions: our All Taiwan National Youth Symphony Orchestra—it's coming up, yes—is a melting pot of young talented people from all over Taiwan, not only musicians, but from every part of society.

We are also inviting musicians from Japan and Singapore to this youth orchestra. And this will help our young talent to create a network for their future work and life, in Taiwan and internationally. This youth orchestra of outstanding quality, and nothing less is our aim, is also an ideal ambassador for Taiwan in the world.

As Madam President kindly has mentioned, the National Symphony Orchestra will be touring to the United States in April, to Japan in May this year, and we are planning to go on tour to Europe next year. These tours will help to open doors, to find friends, and establish good relationships for the country of Taiwan—it's much more than just music. I am very grateful for the government's support, which is crucial for us to undertake these projects.

Let me conclude with a personal note about what I have seen and learned during the years working here: I strongly believe in the great human potential of the people of Taiwan. My task is to help finding [sic] ways to further develop this potential by building bridges between people and by encouraging the young generation. This is something music and arts can do in a particular positive and successful way. And I am proud and very grateful that you, Madame President, the Ministers, and our guests, are giving me and the National Symphony Orchestra your strong and important support. Thank you very much.