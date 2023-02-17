More than 130 affordable rental homes open in Langford, Victoria

CANADA, February 17 - Seniors, individuals and families, including people living with disabilities, have a place they can call home now that 130 new affordable rental and supportive homes are open in Langford and Victoria.

Fifty-eight rental units are open at 2782 Spencer Rd., in partnership with the Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC) and helping address a critical lack of affordable rental spaces in Langford.

“We are facing a housing crisis in B.C., and we’re taking action to build the homes people need. That’s now a reality for people and families in Langford and Victoria with these 130 new affordable rentals,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Along with more supportive housing space, we’re going to continue delivering on our housing plan to support people across our province.”

The five-storey wood-framed building at 2782 Spencer Rd. is located near Langford’s urban centre. The development has a mix of unit sizes from studios to two bedrooms, providing units with rent geared to income for people with low or moderate incomes. Parks, shopping and schools are nearby.

In Victoria, 72 new units – 51 of affordable housing and 21 supportive units – are open at 210 Gorge Rd. in partnership with Cool Aid Society.

This mixed-income approach will create an integrated community of working singles, couples with low incomes, seniors, adults and families needing affordable rentals or supportive housing.

The five-storey wood-framed building at 210 Gorge has ground-level amenity space, lounge and office, and an 18.6-square-metre (200 square feet) social enterprise coffee shop, owned by Cool Aid. It is close to several amenities, including public transportation, commercial services, and a community centre.

Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including 188 homes in Langford, more than 3,000 in Victoria and more than 5,000 in the Capital region.

Quotes:

John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca –

“I’m thrilled to see the doors open on these new Spencer Road homes, which will help families and individuals stay in the Westshore community, close to their families and friends. Our government will continue to work in partnership to build homes like these across the province, to ease the burden on families and help make life better and more affordable.”

Zac de Vries, chair, Capital Region Housing Corporation –

“With 2782 Spencer, the CRHC celebrates the opening of its fourth building on the Westshore in just over two years, for a total of 460 units of housing to help respond to the needs of a growing community. Projects like this, which are essential to addressing the region’s housing crisis, are only possible through the ongoing and effective collaborations between local, provincial and federal partners.”

Kathy Stinson, CEO, Victoria Cool Aid Society –

“We are already seeing the positive impact of this unique project at 210 Gorge. Families, single people, seniors and people who need supports are getting to know one another, which is having the desired effect of helping to reduce the stigma around homelessness and creating a sense of community for everyone who lives there.”

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

To learn more about the Regional Housing First Program, visit:

https://www.crd.bc.ca/project/regional-housing-first-program

A map showing the location of all of the Regional Housing First Program sites announced to date, as well as other provincially funded housing projects in B.C., is online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: https://www.placetocallhome.ca/

A backgrounder follows.